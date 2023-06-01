Critically endangered angel shark spotted by kayakers in ‘extremely rare event’

The only thing better than spending a tranquil afternoon kayaking on smooth, crystal-clear water? Spotting an “extremely rare,” critically endangered angel shark while doing so.

While leading a children’s kayaking expedition in Galway Bay off the coast of Ireland, instructors Colin O’Loan and Ronan Breathnach captured incredible footage of the unusual sea creature.

An angel shark sighting in Galway Bay is “an extremely rare event,” Ireland’s Marine Institute explained. The kayak instructor’s video shows the shark swimming in shallow water before getting a close-up look at the animal below the surface.

“Many people have been searching for a long time for such good footage,” the institute added.

Incredibly rare angel shark in Galway this morning. Confirmed by The Marine Institute. @rtenews @InlandFisherIE pic.twitter.com/CiNfInM1Pk — Colin O’Loan (@irishcharcoal) May 28, 2023

“I am not a scientist, so I first thought it was a ray,” O’Loan told The Irish Times. “It was only when I got home and did a bit of research that I found out what we were dealing with.”

Sharing the footage with marine experts, the sea creature was quickly identified as an angel shark, “one of the rarest sharks in Europe.”

By the kayak instructor’s estimation, the shark was approximately 4.5 feet in length and 2.5 feet wide. This puts the rare specimen right at the average length of 5 feet.

Are angel sharks a danger to humans?

Following the angel shark sighting, a few of the children in the kayaking class hopped into the water to snorkel, getting an even closer look at the fascinating fish. Was this ill-advised? Are angel sharks dangerous? Not at all!

It’s important to note that even “dangerous” sharks aren’t necessarily a danger to humans. Shark attacks, even among great whites, the leader in human-shark conflicts, are extremely rare. That said, angel sharks truly pose no threat to humans whatsoever.

Despite their ray-like appearance, they really are sharks! Known for its docile nature, the species has rarely, if ever, attacked humans. When approached, an angel shark will typically either flee or lean on its camouflaging ability to blend into its surroundings.

As its anatomy suggests, angel sharks are bottom feeders and spend much of their time exploring the sea floor.

An ambush predator, the angel shark will lie in wait against the sand. When prey passes within striking distance, the shark pounces, launching upward and using powerful suction to pull its prey into its chasm of a mouth within 1/10th of a second.

Sadly, the intriguing species is near extinction, with only three “hotspots” left in Western Europe, one of them being Galway Bay.

“They have been hunted to low levels, due to recreational fishing in the 60s and 70s,” Marine Institute shark expert Maurice Clarke explained, “and later from being a by-catch of commercial fishing fleets.”

Because there’s no real danger of the serene sharks falling victim to by-catch in Galway Bay, the area has become something of a refuge for the species. The kayakers’ encounter is “fantastic news,” Clarke said, as it provides “proof the angel shark still exists in the area.”