Critically Endangered Brown Bears Discovered Living in Garbage Dump in Concerning Photos

Shocking images are showing some heartbreaking information as critically endangered brown bears forage within a garbage dump. These images depict what is becoming a major problem for the species and the species’ overall health. According to officials, over three-quarters of the Himalayan brown bear’s diet in India’s Kashmir and Jammu regions consists of human garbage. Investigating the scat of some of these bears, experts uncovered a lot of garbage. Some items include plastic bags, chocolate wrappers, and high-calorie foods tossed by humans and carried to the dump.

Himalayan Brown Bears Are Considered To Be “Critically Endangered”

Himalayan brown bears have been classified as critically endangered by the Union for the Conservation of Nature’s red list. They are a subspecies of brown bears that are located all across central Asia. These Himalayan brown bears can be seen in habitats between northern Afghanistan to China. They are what officials call a “sister species” to the brown bears we have in the U.S. Otherwise known as the grizzly bear.

The shocking discoveries regarding the Himalayan brown bears are described by officials at Wildlife SOS an Indian wildlife charity conservation group. The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department also took part in the study. The findings were gathered by officials over several months throughout 2021.

These Bears Traditionally Hunt Sheep Or Goats And Feast On Grasses, Fruits, and Berries

The Himalayan brown bear is an omnivorous creature. This means they are meant to feed by foraging for grasses, fruits, berries, and other plants while also feasting on animals such as sheep or goats. This diet, however, is going to the wayside for many of the bears. This comes as the Himalayan brown bears are uncovering the much more convenient option of digging through the garbage dumps. Ultimately trading the above diet for human food waste instead.

The experts in the study investigated the bears’ scat (feces) searching for what is moving through their systems, 408 scat samples were examined in the study, and 86 of these samples contained plastic from bags, chocolate wrappers, and milk powder. In some cases, the experts even uncovered some glass shards.

The Items Found In The Dumps Can Cause Major Heath Issues In The Wild Animals

Other samples revealed that much of the scat contained high-calorie foods that have been discarded by humans. Perhaps one of the most alarming findings is that only 16 percent of the 408 samples contained plants. Furthermore, less than one percent contained meat from animals the bears are known to hunt or plants they are found to forage in the wild.

“Camera traps set up by the Wildlife SOS research team revealed that brown bears were feeding on chocolate, plastic covers, and other food waste like biryani, a dish that is popular in the area,” experts explain.

“Since these are not a part of the natural diet of these bears—who usually feed on grass, berries, plants and small mammals—these items can be harmful to the gastric intestinal structure of the brown bear,” the reports continue. The study also notes that these issues can cause “severe ailments” and lead to shorter lifespans. Additionally, the experts note, this could have detrimental effects for generations to come.

“Such behaviors can also be passed on from mother to cub leading to a loss in natural foraging traits,” the study notes. “Impacting the survival rate of the brown bear population in the region.”