Crocodile Found Lurking Under Wheelchair Ramp at Nursing Home

Residents and staff at a nursing home in Australia received a frightening surprise when a large crocodile found its way underneath a wheelchair access ramp.

Workers at the facility were the ones to discover the crocodile, the 8-foot reptile relaxing in the shade of the covered ramp. Luckily, none of the staff nor the elderly residents suffered any injuries before a professional relocated the animal.

“Roper Gulf Regional Council’s Ngukurr Aged Care staff were treated to a surprise visitor this morning,” RGRC wrote in a Facebook post. “We think he heard about our impeccable Aged Care service through the grape vine. However, it didn’t quite meet the age requirement.”

The nursing home is located in Ngukurr, a remote Aboriginal community in the Northern Territory of Australia. Now, there are at least 400,000 mature saltwater crocodiles in Australia, according to the IUCN. As such, crocs aren’t a strange sight in the least. The Northern Territory, however, is on another level.

Area Surrounding Nursing Home Houses the Most Crocodiles in the World

A crocodile’s paradise, the Northern Territory houses more of the massive reptiles in the wild than anywhere else on Earth. More than 100,000 saltwater crocodiles call the region home, in addition to a smaller number of freshwater crocodiles.

As if that isn’t alarming enough, Australian saltwater crocodiles are both the largest and most aggressive of all croc species. While female saltwater crocs are a respectable (yet still intimidating) 10 feet in length and 300 pounds in weight, males are absolute behemoths.

Stretching up to 23 feet long and weighing in at over 2,000 pounds, the male saltwater crocodile is a terrifying sight to behold. At that staggering size, it comes as no surprise to learn that they’re the largest living reptile on Earth.

Thankfully, however, the croc found at the nursing home wasn’t nearly this large, nor was it aggressive. When it realized its cover was blown, the crocodile ran and hid under the building attached to the wheelchair ramp, reluctant to willingly give up its cool, dark hiding place.

Stubborn Croc Demanded a Snack Before Its Departure

Authorities closed the facility temporarily to protect the elderly and the staff while wildlife officials removed the crocodile from the premises.

Closing the building didn’t work quite as well as they hoped, though, because by the time officials arrived, word had spread about the cold-blooded visitor. Locals soon arrived at the facility to catch a glimpse of the 8-foot interloper.

“Everyone thought it was very exciting. It was the talk of Ngukurr,” RGRC spokesperson Cameron Ingham told 7NEWS. “Most were having a laugh about it. They thought it was quite exciting. I think it might have been one of the few times a crocodile has actually come within the community.”

Unfortunately, the other half of the plan didn’t go smoothly either. The stubborn croc refused point-blank to come out from under the building. Eventually, officials coaxed the crocodile out with hunks of chicken meat. When they returned the next day to check on the croc, it was gone.

“The Rangers came by to lure Ngukurr’s scaly resident home,” the council said. “So keep an eye out on the streets of Ngukurr today for our chompy friend.”