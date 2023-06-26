‘Curious’ humpback whale swims feet from kayaker in stunning footage

While paddling off the coast of Australia Saturday, a kayaker experienced a breathtaking encounter with a humpback whale, the curious cetacean swimming alongside them as they cut through the crystal clear water near Bondi Beach.

Drone footage captured by Instagram user DroneSharkApp shows the moment the humpback whale took an interest in the kayaker and began to follow them. Many yards away, a swimmer is making their way through the water as well, illustrating just how close they are to shore.

The whale slowly catches up with the kayaker, coming within feet of the boat before turning to swim alongside it. And just when it seems the encounter couldn’t get any more magical, the humpback breaks the surface for air, showering the kayaker in seawater.

According to witnesses, the whale accompanied the kayaker on their morning paddle for around a mile before the pair went their separate ways.

“Wowsers,” DroneSharkApp wrote in the caption. “This just happened at Bondi. This humpback whale was super curious and followed this kayaker in all the way from Tamarama.”

In the comments of the post, some users expressed concern for the whale – is the humpback in danger swimming in such shallow waters? Surprisingly, no!

Though far from the deepest diving mammals (a title that belongs to the humpback’s cousin, the Cuvier’s beaked whale), humpbacks can venture an impressive 700 feet beneath the surface.

This ability, however, doesn’t mean they prefer the deep, dark reaches of the sea. On the contrary, they favor surface waters and often venture to the shallows for calving and migration.

Humpback whale sightings along Australian coast reach record numbers

Speaking of migration, this year’s journey along Australia’s humpback highway has been one for the record books. A record 5,092 humpback whales were spotted on Sunday alone – nearly 2,000 more than last year.

This number is recorded as part of the annual census documenting migration season. And according to experts, it will likely continue to increase in the coming days.

“There should still be some more numbers coming in as people finish off their surveys,” Ashley Ryan, president of the Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans (ORRCA) explained to ABC.

Though the reason for the increase in humpback whales remains a mystery, it’s a positive sign for conservationists and the marine ecosystem as a whole regardless, as it indicates that whale populations are recovering.

“It’s such an amazing conservation success story,” Ryan said. “We just need to see the numbers rise for the southern right whales as well.”

Every year, humpback whales migrate north to breed and calve in the warm waters of the South Pacific. During this time, whale watchers can take to the beaches and cliffs (or kayaks, for the brave at heart) to catch a glimpse of the majestic mammals.

Between July and October, the whales and their calves will begin the trek back down the humpback highway to Antarctic waters, where they’ll spend their days feeding in preparation for next year’s journey.