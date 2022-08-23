Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away

A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August.

Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded. The grandmother and mother of two was named Joleen Jarrell.

Jarrell was on her way home from dropping off a passenger when she met her tragic fate in the flooding. She was also on the phone with her husband of more than 20 years when her car began filling up with water. While on the phone, she told him the water was coming over her ankles, then to her knees. Soon after, her phone disconnected.

“They told me that they were on the phone with her and lost contact with her so they were in the act of actually looking for her,” said Chief Rusty Wilson of the Mesquite fire department.

Later, her husband went looking for her and spotted her SUV’s wheels under the bridge. Sadly, she had perished as a result of the flooding.

When the rainfall finally ended on Monday night, meteorologists said it exceeded forecasts. According to Dallas water utility’s floodway operations, one area in the east part of Dallas experienced over 15 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service also said flood warnings in some parts of Dallas were in place until at least Wednesday morning, with risks of thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall also possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The torrential downpour in the Dallas area and across the Southern Plains is just the latest instance of extreme weather to hit the county. Last month, Kentucky saw similar flooding while wildfires ripped through California.

Historic flooding rips through Dallas as more rain is expected in the area in the coming days

Back in Dallas, video clips from local media showed drivers getting out of their nearly sunken vehicles on Monday night and swimming to safety.

After daybreak, a video showed Dallas firefighters leading a resident away from their flooded home as an intense downpour fell.

“There is literally no meeting or place to be that is worth risking your life or anyone else on the road. Please STAY HOME if at all possible,” Dallas Councilmen Adam Bazaldua wrote on Twitter.

By 2 p.m. on Monday, over 5.66 inches had fallen. The rainfall broke the previous record of 4.28 inches set in 1946. Dallas police and fire crews responded to hundreds of calls. They later waded through brown floodwaters to rescue stranded residents.

On Monday night, Texas authorities said 10,000 people were without power, and 400,000 gallons of sewage overflows were reported in the northwestern part of the city.

Unfortunately, rainfall is expected throughout this area this week.