Dangerous Sunspot Sends Huge Solar Flare Toward Earth

A sunspot has been hurling massive solar flares toward Earth over the past week. And scientists warn that the worst is yet to come.

Sunspots are patches on the surface of the sun that appear dark due to a stronger-than-usual magnetic field. When the magnetic field lines entangle, they erupt in a sudden burst of energy, which is called a solar flare.

Each flare varies in strength, but they can release an amount of energy equal to millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding simultaneously.

“The weakest are the A-class flares, followed in intensity by the B-class, C-class, M-class—these are ‘moderate’—and the X-class,” Gonzalo José Carracedo Carballal, an astrophysics researcher at the Instituto Nacional de Técnica in Madrid, shared with Newsweek.

A program scientist in NASA’s Heliophysics Division shared that a solar flare can pack more radiation than a nuclear bomb. But the energy spreads into space, and Earth’s atmosphere blocks most of the dangerous discharge.

Sunspots Will Be Increasingly Affecting Earth During the Next Few Years

Last week, the sun’s AR3165 region sent an alarming number of M-class flares in our direction. And the constant bombardment caused radio blackouts over the Atlantic Ocean.

“[M5-class flares are] pretty severe,” said Huw Morgan, head of solar system physics at Aberystwyth University in the United Kingdom. “It’s a bit like the ‘Gale force’ scale for earth winds. An M-class flare is 10 times as intense as the next scale down, C-class.”

An X-class flare can cause blackouts for the entire planet. And there is a 10 percent chance that AR3165 could throw one our way. There is also a 45 percent chance that more M-class flares are coming.

On top of that, another region of the sun, AR3163, could create trouble this week.

While AR3165 is creating powerful flares, it is facing us at an angle. So the majority of the activity is missing us. AR3163, however, points directly at Earth. It also has a 10 percent chance of producing an X flare. If it does, we’re more likely to feel an effect.

The region has been relatively tame recently, but magnetic images show that spots are starting to tangle. And AR3163 will face the planet for a few more days.

The highest risk came and went on Thursday, December 15. But the sun will continue ramping up energy over the next few years. So solar flares will likely become a constant in headlines.

The sun goes through 11-year cycles where it has heightened sunspot and flare activity and then a period of calm. Right now we’re going into the most active part of the current cycle.