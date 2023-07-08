Dead seal washes ashore following shark ‘feast’ off the coast of Massachusetts

As wondrous and beautiful as nature can be, it’s equally gruesome and cruel. Visitors at a Massachusetts beach recently got a firsthand look at the latter when they stumbled upon a dead seal, half its body missing after suffering a shark attack.

Beachgoers discovered the seal on Humarock Beach, the largest of six public beaches in Scituate. “Dead seal found on Humarock Beach (Scituate) with visible shark bites,” reported Massachusetts-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. The organization also posted an image of the mangled seal to their Sharktivity app, which was later shared by the Boston Herald.

The grisly discovery was made just one day after a Nantucket local filmed a shark attacking an animal near the coast, the water turning red amid the animals’ struggle. “Shark having a feast,” Edita Ze captioned the Facebook post.

It’s possible, if not likely, that the animal filmed falling victim to the shark was also a seal. The pinnipeds are, after all, right at the top of the list of a great white’s favorite meals. That said, it’s unlikely they were the same seal, as Nantucket is some 75 miles south of Humarock Beach.

It’s also impossible to tell the species of shark behind either attack. A great white, however, is a safe guess, as Cape Cod is believed to have the highest density of great whites in not just the country but the entire world.

A healthy shark population is a sign of a healthy ecosystem

In a 2020 study published in the journal Wildlife Research, scientists found that an estimated 800 individual white sharks visited the area between 2015 and 2018.

Whether the population is actually growing or the distribution of great whites is changing is unclear. There’s evidence, however, to suggest the former.

“Our population estimates increased with each year of our study,” said shark expert Greg Skomal, according to Scientific American. “This general trend is indicative of growing population, at the very least at Cape Cod and possibly beyond.”

Some experts attribute the increase to a concurrent increase in the area’s gray seal population. For decades, seals vanished completely from New England waters due to rampant culling by commercial fishers.

It took the Marine Mammal Protection Act and 30 years, but eventually, the seals began to thrive once more. By 2017, experts estimated a population of over 30,000 seals along the cape.

This makes the rise of great white sharks in Cape Cod an incredible conservation success story, as it illustrates the resurgence of not one but two species in the area. A healthy shark population, while a frightening thought to some, is a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem.

“What we’re seeing at Cape Cod is a re-establishment of the trophic (food) web and what it may have been like before overfishing and the slaughter of many of the animals at the top of the food chain,” said Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University.