Deadliest Shark Attack Beaches in America Revealed

A recent study analyzing surf fatalities, shark attacks, and hurricanes revealed the deadliest beaches in the United States. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, a whopping seven of them are in Florida.

Who doesn’t love a beach vacation? The hot sun, the cool, rolling waves, the soft sand – pair that with a cooler full of drinks and you have the ultimate day.

That said, not all beaches are created equally. Some are far more dangerous than others, whether that means rip currents threatening to pull unwitting swimmers out to sea more frequently, monstrous waves blotting out the sky with regularity before crashing against the shore, or shark sightings – and shark attacks – occurring at an alarming rate.

With a “Danger Score” of 8.14/10, New Smyrna Beach in Florida takes the prize as the deadliest beach in the country. Since 2010, New Smyrna has seen 32 shark attacks – twice the number of any other U.S. beach. It’s also hit by a fair number of hurricanes, given that Florida sees twice as many of these destructive storms as any other state every year.

To highlight New Smyrna’s astounding shark attack statistic even further, the second deadliest beach in the U.S., Cocoa Beach, Florida, has had only seven shark attacks. Its surf zone fatalities, however, match that of New Smyrna.

The top 10 deadliest beaches, according to Travel Lens, are as follows:

New Smyrna Beach, Florida – 8.14 danger score

Cocoa Beach, Florida – 7.57 danger score

Ormond Beach, Florida – 7.48 danger score

Panama City Beach, Florida – 7.16 danger score

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – 6.61 danger score

Melbourne Beach, Florida – 6.35 danger score

Jacksonville Beach, Florida – 6.02 danger score

Oak Island, North Carolina – 5.54 danger score

Gulf Shores, Alabama – 5.38 danger score

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – 5.37 danger score

How to Stay Safe From Shark Attacks and Other Dangers on the Beach

Before you swear off beach vacations for good, keep in mind that the ten beaches listed above are among the most popular in the country. Florida is by far the most visited state, with over 60% of the U.S. population having visited its sunny shores at least once. The more people visiting a location, the higher the likelihood of death or injury is going to be, which likely skewed the statistics at least slightly.

Additionally, there are ways to keep yourself safe during a beach day, even at one of the country’s deadliest locales. First, always check surf zone forecasts as well as beach advisories and closings before departing for the day. Many beaches will have warnings on their boardwalks in the event of a rip tide.

If you do get caught in a rip current, do your best to stay calm, stay afloat, and call for help. Rather than attempting to swim against the current toward shore, swim parallel to the shore.

To reduce the odds of a shark attack, never surf alone. Sharks are more likely to mistake a solo surfer for a manatee or other tasty meal. Don’t swim or surf after dark or during twilight hours when sharks are most active. Avoid wearing shiny jewelry, which can resemble fish scales, or entering the water if bleeding.

Last but not least, never risk swimming in water where sharks are known to be present. In the event of a shark sighting, exit the water immediately and never attempt to approach or harass them – a rule that holds true for any wild animal, not just the ones with sharp teeth.