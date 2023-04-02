Deadly 3-inch Spider Spotted in Pool ‘Ready to Strike’

Is there anything better than stepping out into your backyard with a hot cup of coffee to enjoy the early Saturday morning sun? Sydney, Australia, resident Dan Smith frequently does just that, but his most recent morning relaxation session was cut short by something large and hairy lurking in his swimming pool – a deadly, 3-inch-long spider.

Living in Australia all his life, Smith didn’t have what you might think is a typical reaction to seeing a giant spider. Rather than run away screaming in terror, he approached it, believing it to be a relatively harmless trapdoor spider. He had, after all, saved a trapdoor spider from the “exact same spot” just days prior.

Once Smith had it out of the water and into a jar, however, he realized he couldn’t have been more wrong.

The woolly colossus lurking in his pool wasn’t a trapdoor spider at all but a deadly funnel-web spider. According to spider hunter Scott Johnson, who confirmed the species, “you could not get a deadlier spider in your house.”

Though spiders can survive longer underwater than humans, they’re not aquatic creatures and will eventually drown. This one, it seems, was extremely unhappy to have found itself in such a predicament, as it lashed out at Smith the moment he tried to save it.

The “very active, very fiery” spider was trying to climb out of the pool by itself when Smith approached. And, in its frustration, threatened to attack its savior multiple times. “It would sit up on its back legs, ready to strike,” Smith told Newsweek.

Just How Deadly is the Funnel-Web Spider?

As it turns out, the Sydney man is incredibly lucky the deadly spider didn’t manage to sink its fangs into his hand. As Johnson explained, “it was a mature male, which makes it more dangerous. They’re five times more deadly.”

After collecting the spider from Smith, the spider hunter transported the funnel-web to the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast – the only facility in the world that milks these deadly spiders to make lifesaving antivenom.

Once the spider was safely out of his pool and away from his children, Smith vowed to check more carefully before going for a swim. “Always double-check,” he said. “Especially if you have kids. You never know what could be swimming with you.”

So, what would have happened if the spider had managed to take a bite from the homeowner? Without immediate medical assistance, the result could have been disastrous. The highly toxic, quick-acting venom of a male Sydney funnel-web spider contains a powerful neurotoxin, known as delta-hexatoxin.

A bite from the deadly spider attacks the nervous system, causing nerves to fire at random. This can cause muscle spasms and dangerously low blood pressure. In severe cases, the venom can lead to coma, organ failure, and even death, all within a few hours.