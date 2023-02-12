LOOK: Deadly Cape Cobra Discovered Lurking Under Homeowner’s Bathroom Towel

A couple in Simon’s Town, South Africa, was horrified to discover a cape cobra, one of the deadliest snakes in Africa, slithering through their home on Friday.

The homeowner first spotted the cobra as it slithered through the hallways after squeezing itself beneath the front door. As the pair spotted each other, both the snake and the human were scared out of their wits. While the homeowner stood stunned, the snake retreated to a nearby bathroom for safety.

The bathroom door was already closed, the homeowner says, allowing them to trap the snake inside by wedging a thick bath towel between the bottom of the door and the floor. With the cobra safely detained, the homeowner wasted no time calling in the help of Steve Meighan, owner of Deep South Reptile Rescue.

Upon arriving at the house, Meighan approached the bathroom, careful to stay calm to avoid startling the cape cobra further. “The snake was laying on the cool floor and didn’t get upset about me,” he told Newsweek. “It’s important to stay calm and use slow, deliberate movements with a snake. They will react to how you react to them so if I panic, the snake will panic.”

Gingerly lifting the towel, the reptile wrangler discovered the venomous snake hiding underneath – just where he thought it would be. Maintaining an air of calm, Meighan lifted the cape cobra using a snake hook and stepped backward into the hall.

Thanks to his expert skill and fearless approach to dangerous reptiles, the snake remained calm and didn’t attempt to strike the snake catcher. After placing it in a bag, Meighan transported the snake to a nearby greenbelt and released it in a “good spot” away from humans.

The Cape Cobra is One of the Deadliest Snakes in Africa

The African continent is home to a number of venomous snakes and other wildlife, capable of inflicting severe injury and even death, should they attack. Though the infamous black mamba is the continent’s most feared snake, the cape cobra easily cracks the list of Africa’s most dangerous snakes.

“They have a potent neurotoxic venom that shuts down the nervous system and, if untreated, causes death,” Meighan said. “Bite symptoms include drooping of the eyelids, dizziness and slurred speech, abdominal cramps and vomiting.”

If left untreated, a cape cobra bite will eventually lead to respiratory failure and, ultimately, death.

Despite their terrifying nature, however, the reptile wrangler maintained that cape cobras do not attack unprovoked. The majority of fatal attacks, he said, occur when people attempt to kill them.

“Unfortunately, if a snake feels threatened it will have no choice but to defend itself and bite,” Meighan explained. “The snakes are often found in and around human settlements because of access to food such as rodents that come in for our rubbish and food items. This creates a high volume of conflicts between people and snakes.”

Should you ever encounter a snake inside your home, Meighan recommended maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more. Keep any pets away from the reptile, as they stand as its most likely target. Then, call a professional snake handler rather than attempting to catch or kill the snake.