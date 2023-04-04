Deadly Rattlesnake Bite Sends Texas Man to Hospital in Helicopter

A Texas man was rushed to the hospital via helicopter after suffering a bite from a deadly rattlesnake in his backyard.

It started as a spring Sunday like any other. The Travis County resident left his back door and walked across his backyard toward his garden shed to retrieve his lawnmower. As he walked, however, he suddenly felt a sharp sting in his leg. Looking down, the Texas man spotted a foot-long rattlesnake coiled beneath him on the ground.

Terrified, the man immediately contacted emergency services and Lake Travis Fire Rescue arrived shortly thereafter. After an initial examination, Travis County STAR Flight responders transported the patient to the hospital via helicopter.

“Snake bites, or the threat of snake bites, are very common [in this area],” Rachel Neutzler, communications director for Lake Travis Fire Rescue, told Newsweek. “We are in the Texas Hill country and have a lot of areas that are considered to be in the wildland urban interface, where the wildland buts straight up to homes/businesses.”

Though they have a reputation for aggression, rattlesnakes aren’t naturally aggressive. Rather than hunting humans down, they only strike when threatened or provoked. The unlucky man likely accidentally stepped on the reptile without realizing it on the way to his shed.

Texas is home to a whopping 10 species of rattlesnake. The exact species that sent the man to the hospital remains unclear. It’s likely, however, that it was a western diamondback, as they’re the most common and widespread in the Lone Star State.

Rattlesnake That Bit Texas Man Possibly a Juvenile

Now, you might be thinking, rattlesnakes are huge. Though they average between 3.5 and 4.5 long, the venomous reptile can reach up to 7 feet in length. As such, the 1-foot rattlesnake that bit the Texas man was likely a juvenile. Does this make the bite any less severe?

Unfortunately, no. A fiercely independent species, snakes are precocial, meaning they have no need for a mother’s care, even mere seconds after birth. Instead, they’re born fully developed, with the ability to move, hunt, and inject potent venom just like an adult.

Luckily, however, rattlesnake bites are rarely fatal. The potency of their venom differs from species to species, but with immediate medical care, the victim can make a full recovery regardless.

That said, if left untreated, a rattlesnake bite can cause severe medical issues and even death. The venom from the majority of rattlers contains powerful hemotoxic elements. These destroy skin tissues and blood cells, causing the victim to hemorrhage internally.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the Lake Travis Fire Rescue shared the incident, warning other Texas residents to exercise of the dangers of rattlesnakes. “Most snake bites occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors,” the rescue service said.

They advised anyone bitted by a snake to first stay calm and call 911. Wash the bite with soap and water while waiting and remove any watches, rings, etc. that may constrict with swelling. Last, keep the affected area still and below the heart, if possible, to prevent the spread of venom.