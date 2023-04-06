Deadly Snake in Plane Cockpit Forces Emergency Landing

They say airplanes are by far the safest means of transportation, and typically, that’s true. After recent events, however, an addendum may need to be added to that statistic with the caveat, except in the event of a deadly snake stowaway.

Pilot Rudolph Erasmus was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after a 4-foot-long Cape cobra made itself known on his plane. Among the most venomous snakes in South Africa, the bite of a Cape cobra is particularly dangerous. In a single bite, the deadly snake unleashes enough venom to kill 9 fully grown adults.

An experienced pilot, Erasmus was trained for a wide variety of life-threatening events. A cobra finding its way into the cockpit at 11,000 feet, however, was not one of them. “I felt this little cold sensation underneath my shirt where my hip is situated. But basically where you’ve got your little love handles,” he told NPR.

Looking down to find the source of the odd sensation, Erasmus excepted to see a leaking water bottle. Instead, he did his best to stay calm after spotting a Cape cobra lurking under his seat.

“As I turned to my left and looked down, I could see the head of the snake receding back underneath my seat,” he said of the deadly cobra. “At which point there was a moment of stunned silence, to be brutally honest.”

The pilot was transporting four passengers from Worcester, South Africa, to Mbombela on a private flight. The journey took far longer than expected, however, as Erasmus immediately turned the small plane around and made an emergency landing at the nearest airport.

Pilot and Passengers Escape Deadly Snake’s Presence Unscathed

Rather than keeping his passengers in the dark regarding the unexpected detour, he informed them of the threatening trespasser. Despite knowledge of the deadly snake on board, the passengers kept their cool – after an understandable moment of alarm, of course.

“I kept quiet for minute or two, because I didn’t want the passengers to panic,” Erasmus explained. “I informed them a snake was under my seat in the cockpit and I needed to land the plane as soon as possible. … You could hear a needle drop. I think everyone froze for a moment or two.”

The pilot suffering a bite from a deadly snake would not only be a life-threatening situation for him but for his passengers as well. And it was the passengers that remained at the forefront of Erasmus’ mind as he carefully made his descent.

“I was more afraid of what the snake might do,” he said. “Luckily it didn’t strike anyone, otherwise that would have changed or complicated the whole situation.”

How the snake found its way onboard remains unclear. Two employees from Worcester Flying Club, however, claim they saw the reptile under the aircraft. They attempted to wrangle it but ultimately left it alone, assuming it would fall off on its own.

Clearly, it did no such thing. Thankfully, though, both pilot and passengers escaped the deadly snake’s presence unscathed. South African civil aviation commissioner Poppy Khosa has since called Erasmus “a hero” who “saved all lives on board.”