death-of-hiker-following-unlicensed-guide-sparks-controversy-among-hiking-community

Earlier this year, unlicensed hiking guide Jeffrey Johnson led 31 hikers through the Eye of the Needle, a particularly challenging hike in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Somewhere along the way, 46-year-old hiker Brad Thomas lost his footing, falling 15 feet from the trail to his death.

On December 7, 2022, Johnson was convicted of one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

While hiking and climbing accidents, unfortunately, happen all the time, Johnson was charging for and leading hikes without the necessary permits to do so. Testimony revealed that the unlicensed guide charged a $20 annual membership fee, payable at the first event attended. Johnson also regularly advertised his hikes on Facebook. As such, it was difficult to control the number of participants who attended each hike, making the events even more dangerous.

Friends Stand Behind Unlicensed Guide Following Hiker Death

The conviction of the guide sparked controversy across the entire hiking community. While many agree that his actions were irresponsible, others argued that the hiker’s death was in no way his fault and that groups for outdoor enthusiasts across social media are common.

“He loves it, he wants to find cool places. He loves sharing that…he likes to help them discover it,” Dennis Gundersen, a friend of Jeffrey Johnson, told 5 News.

“On Facebook, you just put it out there and people show up and you don’t have a clue how many people are going to show up. On meetup (another group organization app), you have the ability to limit the number of people that you allow to go,” added Rick Hammerle, another friend of Johnson’s.

Both Hammerle and Gundersen insisted that the annual fee charged by Johnson for his services was just to keep the group going, not for profit. “Every group I’ve ever been in charges an annual fee,” said Hammerle. “I mean, it’s just a minor fee. I mean it’s just to help with the logistical expense of whatever website it is. And most of them don’t really press the fee.”

“This man was not running a business for profit. He was not trying to make money off of this,” Gundersen agreed.

Park Ranger Argues Charging for Hikes Without a Permit is Illegal No Matter What

No matter Jeffrey Johnson’s intentions, the fact remains that charging for a guided hike without a permit is illegal. Hiking guides go through extensive training to prevent hiker deaths and other accidents. To become a certified hiking guide, you must receive CPR/AED certification, navigation training, and show competence in wilderness survival, just to name a few of the prerequisites.

A tragic accident among friends is one thing, argued Park Ranger Casey Johannsen. Charging for services and, in doing so, declaring yourself a professional guide, is another.

“That line is drawn: if there is any monetary gain in any way,” said Johannsen. “If you’re just a loose group of friends that want to go out for a hike, there’s no issue with that. It’s when it turns into a formal guided activity in which the guide is being compensated in some way.”