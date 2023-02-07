Death Toll From Devastating 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Skyrockets Over 7,000

Over 7,200 people are dead after two massive earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early on Monday. According to officials, the death toll from Monday’s earthquake is now at 7,266.

The initial 7.8 magnitude quake first hit in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 6. It hit hard in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several intense aftershocks. Later that afternoon, a powerful 7.5-magnitude jolted cities once again.

In the hours after the quakes, thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries. Thousands were also trapped underneath the rubble as rescue teams worked to recover survivors and the deceased.

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, residents stood outside a crumbled building and watched as rescue teams looked for people. Sadly, the 15-story residential high-rise was just one of 11 buildings that came crashing down in the city.

News outlets reported that two older women and a man were embracing each other and crying after they learned that one of their daughters had died. “She was happy,” one of them said. “We couldn’t imagine it would end like this.”

According to the Associated Press, by Tuesday afternoon, the death toll in Turkey and Syria had soared past 7,200, including more than 5,400 in Turkey, with 31,000 people suffering significant injuries.

WHO estimates death toll could surpass 20,00 following deadly earthquakes

In Syria, at least 1,800 people have died, and 3,700 suffered injuries, according to figures from government-held and rebel-controlled parts of the country.

In addition, the World Health Organization reported the combined death toll in the two countries could feasibly surpass 20,000.

During a speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported to citizens the latest news from the affected region. He said, “I pray to God for mercy for the citizens who lost their lives, offer my condolences to their loved ones and the nation, and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey’s Gaziantep province. At the time, many residents were still asleep in their beds.

The tremor occurred on the East Anatolian fault, the boundary between the Anatolian plate, the African plate, and the Arabian plate of the planet’s crust. The most significant aftershock, measuring 7.5, struck about 60 miles north of the epicenter of the first one on another fault line.

In addition, the earthquake affected nearly 13.5 million people in over ten provinces in Turkey. Rescue teams have also saved more than 8,000 people in Turkey. The government also noted that more than 11,000 buildings had been damaged, leaving more than 380,000 people seeking shelter in hotels, mosques, and community centers.