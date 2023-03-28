Death Valley National Park Rangers Rescue Woman After ‘Unintended Night Out’

A starry night hike in Death Valley National Park turned into hitchhiking and a perilous night out after this Texas woman went missing.

Park rangers were dispatched to Badwater Basin in the early morning of March 24 to search for the 61-year-old. Initially, the Austin, TX native was with a group of stargazers out in the park’s salt flats photographing the night sky. But when she left her group to “retrieve something” from her party’s vehicle, she never returned.

Concerned, her hiking companions initiated a search. Unsuccessful, her party then drove to Furnace Creek for cell service and called 911.

As it turns out, the woman had hiked farther than she intended and became disoriented in the steep dark of Death Valley National Park. Unable to see landmarks, she decided to shelter in place until the sun rose. Then, with daylight, she was able to spot the nearby road and walked a few miles to the junction of Badwater Road and Natural Bridge Road.

From there, she hitchhiked back to the Badwater parking lot, arriving at around 8:20 am the next day to reunite with her group and park rangers, the park cites in their media release.

Death Valley National Park rangers were busy with a search and rescue effort throughout. Firstly, a large-scale foot search took place. When rangers were unable to locate her by daybreak, more park employees joined in on the search. Seven responders went out, and rangers also requested assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, which was en-route when the woman was found.

Safety is Paramount in Notoriously-Dangerous Death Valley National Park

This Austin, TX woman’s story has a happy ending. But many hikers have died in the national park in similar situations. Thankfully, this remains the exception and not the rule.

From 2008 to 2017, a total of 34 people died inside Death Valley. In that same timeframe, 12,798,741 individuals entered the park (source). Statistically, the California and Nevada national park is safe (by the numbers).

This does not mean the park is one to take lightly, however. Certain actions can greatly increase chances of injury or death. As park officials state, the 54-year-old that died in Death Valley National Park last December he was never reported missing. The victim entered the park alone, and did so without telling anyone where he was going.

As a result, search and Rescue operations didn’t begin in time to save him. This is the exact opposite scenario of the 61-year-old woman noted above.

In kind, Death Valley National Park urges visitors to let someone know before entering the park.

“We recommend that anyone going into the backcountry lets someone know their plans. The park doesn’t track the 1.7 million people that visit each year,” offers park spokesperson Abby Wines.