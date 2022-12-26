Deaths of Endangered Dolphins Becoming an ‘Alarming Situation’

There are several species of dolphins in waters around the globe. One species, the Irrawaddy dolphin or Mekong River dolphin, is on the brink of extinction. Experts believe that there are fewer than 100 of these endangered dolphins in some key areas right now. Recently, authorities in Cambodia have noticed an uptick in deaths among their Mekong River dolphin population. This, they say, points to illegal fishing operations.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Mekong River dolphins live in coastal areas in South and Southeast Asia as well as in three rivers – the Ayeyarwady in Myanmar, the Mahakam in Indonesian Borneo, and the Mekong. The Irrawaddy dolphin population in the Mekong River is incredibly endangered. Experts believe that only 92 individuals remain in the 118-mile stretch of river the species inhabits.

Endangered Dolphins Dying in the Mekong River

There has been an uptick in death of the endangered dolphins in the Mekong River. The World Wildlife Fund calls this uptick an “increasingly alarming situation” that points to illegal fishing in the area.

On Saturday, December 24th, one of the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins died on the Mekong. Researchers from the World Wildlife fund examined the otherwise-healthy dolphin’s carcass. A WWF Facebook page said that a longline fishing hook killed the dolphin.

According to the post, this makes the third endangered Irrawaddy dolphin to die on the Mekong river in a seven-day period. They called this “an increasingly alarming situation.” The WWF is calling for law enforcement to intervene to protect the dolphins.

Three dead endangered dolphins in a week would be concerning out of context. However, when you take into consideration that only 11 of the dolphins have died in 2022 so far, it gets a little worse.

The Impact of Illegal Fishing on Mekong River Dolphins

Seng Teak, WWF’s country director for Cambodia spoke on the situation. “The recent increase in illegal fishing activities in the dolphin conservation areas will cause the extirpation of the Mekong River dolphin in Cambodia if actions to stop these activities are not taken immediately,” he said. So, illegal fishing could lead to extinction for the already-endangered Mekong River dolphins.

Mr. Teak had a clear vision of what will save these endangered dolphins from extinction. “There are no other options except to immediately implement strict law enforcement to crack down on all types of illegal activities in the areas where the dolphins live,” he said. “River guards and law enforcement officers need to be active 24/7, conducting both day and night patrols in the dolphin zones.”

Teak added that authorities should level harsh penalties against those found guilty of illegally fishing or other fishery crimes in the dolphin conservation zones. He hopes that would serve as a deterrent for future offenders.