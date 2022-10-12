deer-attack-nearly-causes-ohio-woman-to-lose-ear

An Ohio woman nearly lost her ear after a freak accident involving a deer at a 5K race. Per reports, Rebecca Heasley is an avid runner who often participates in 5K races with her sister. However, her love for running took a scary turn on Oct. 1 when a deer attacked her while participating in the ‘Space Race.’

“I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close,” Heasley admitted. “I saw blood on my hands and realized it was a bit more severe.”

According to reports, the animal hit her head with its hoof, creating a large open cut and nearly taking her ear off. She also had scratches from taking the fall.

“Honestly, I stayed calm through the whole thing,” she said. “I had a moment of freak out when I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be, but other than that it was more or less like if I’m going to freak out, this is going to be much worse than it really is.”

Once emergency medics arrived, she was still on the trail in Observatory Park, so she decided to get up and continue the race.

“They said it would take a bit of time to get the gurney back, and if I could walk,” she said. “So, I actually walked out to the front of the race, so I finished.”

Ohio woman won’t let deer attack keep her from pursuing her passion for running

After, she underwent surgery, where doctors reattached her ear. In addition, she also needed many stitches to close the wound. However, she’s now on the way to a full recovery. She’s even returned to working from home.

“My job has been very supportive,” she revealed. “The only thing I can’t do is wear a headset, which it’s really easy with what I do to not wear a headset.” As a way to help with her medical expenses and bills through this rough time, her sister set up a GoFundMe campaign.

“The kindness of strangers is nice, but I completely understand,” she said. “My sister did set it up because it was a way for her to pitch in for me since she’s not able to help as much as she would like to.”

She also admits she’s just thankful it wasn’t worse. However, she says she won’t let this incident keep her from running again.

“I’m not going to let it scare me from getting back out there because it can happen anywhere at this point,” Heasley said. “It’s nature. It happens. You can’t be afraid of it.”

Last year, a deer in southern Minnesota rammed and pinned down a runner.

The runner was on the trails when they encountered an aggressive young buck. While the runner initially scared it off, the deer attacked them. The runner suffered minor bruising but fought off the deer, then ran away.