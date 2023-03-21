Deer Crashes Through Kentucky Attorney’s Windows: ‘That’s a Felony!’

While away from his home, Lexington defense attorney Abe Mashni was alerted to an unusual break-in on his property. The culprit? A deer.

In his YouTube video covering the incident, Mashni says his house had lost power in their Kentucky home after the Southeast’s recent devastating windstorms. So he and his family moved in with his parents temporarily, only for further chaos to strike in the form of a window-shattering deer.

“On Sunday we received a call that I never would’ve imagined in my life,” Mashni begins of the incident. “My wife called in a panic, saying ‘Abe! Get to the house as soon as possible! Our neighbor just called and there is a deer in the house!'”

As the attorney details, “A neighbor was walking down the street, witnessed the deer, dead-sprint, jumped through and broke my home office window. They then saw the deer walking inside my home, immediately called the police, then called us.”

Mashni then pans over to the window the deer broke into which is now boarded up with plywood. A local WKYT News report on his unusual break-in shows the initial aftermath:

On the day of the deer’s escapade, Mashni would arrive home to find further neighbors, police and animal control officers all on his property. Police initially attempted to secure the deer inside the home and get it out the front door, but the frightened cervid “had other plans,” Mashni says.

‘What laws did it actually break?’

“It sprinted down the hallway, into my son’s bedroom, and then out that window.”

With two windows shattered and a chaotic scene left behind, Mashni took a bit to decompress. But his sense of humor soon had him thinking, “What laws did the deer actually break?”

“The first that comes to mind is criminal trespass,” he cites in his YouTube video. “This is a no-brainer. It’s a Class-A misdemeanor, and it carries a penalty of up to 12 months in jail.”

But then there’s criminal mischief, Mashni details. “That’s a Class-D felony!” If a person breaks into a Kentucky home and knowingly causes property loss of $1,000 or more, there’s your felony. And by the books, this deer is now a felon.

The wild animal may get off of burglary charges scot-free, however, as there’s no way to determine intent. Either way, Mashni issues a special thanks to his insurance agent for helping him navigate the puzzling incident. A great ally to have, considering the defense attorney will never see a dime of restitution from the deer.

“And thank you to my clients for being so patient as I navigated something I couldn’t even make up,” Mashni concludes.

He may be puzzled by the incident, but deer crash through windows all the time, oddly.