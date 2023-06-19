Deer filmed devouring a snake in ‘super rare’ encounter

While driving in Comal County, Texas, a man came across such an odd sight he had to stop to film it. A white-tailed deer stood on the side of the road, locking eyes with the driver as it casually munched on a snake, the serpent’s limp body brushing against the ground below.

“Are you eating a snake?” the man inquires of the deer in the bizarre footage. And, yes, it most certainly is. But why? Aren’t deer herbivores? Well, the answer isn’t quite as black and white as you might think.

White-tailed deer are considered herbivores. As such, the vast majority of their diet is made up of plants, including shoots, twigs, fruits, nuts, and fungi. Every now and then, however, they take advantage of readily available meat.

Research shows that a very small percentage of a deer’s diet – we’re talking 0.00001% – could be carnivorous. Deer have been documented eating songbirds, eggs, fish, dead rabbits, and now snakes. On at least one occasion, a deer made a snack out of a human corpse.

Natural herbivores, deer aren’t built for hunting, nor are their digestive systems or teeth made for meat. (Interestingly, however, one in every 10,000 to 20,000 whitetails is born with fangs!)

While consuming plant matter, a deer’s digestive system extracts nutrients from cellulose, the main ingredient of plant cell walls, and turns them into energy. So, with no cellulose to speak of, why would a deer eat a snake?

Deer could eat snakes and other animals to balance nutrient deficiencies

Though deer aren’t natural hunters, it’s thought that they may seek out meat when they’re experiencing a nutrient deficiency. In winter, for instance, when foliage is scarce, they might lack phosphorous, salt, calcium, or vitamin D, leading them to seek out these substances through unusual means.

It’s not winter, however, and this deer had plenty of plant life to munch on. Because of this, Matt Ross, the director of conservation for the National Deer Association, has a differing theory. It’s possible, he says, that the deer was simply testing out the taste and texture of snake.

“My guess is that [the snake] had a taste and a palatable sensation that [the deer] liked. I don’t think the deer was eating because it was hungry,” Ross told Outdoor Life.

“It was probably just chewing on that thing because it didn’t know any better, and the snake probably tasted different and good. It’s a cool capture on video, but it is super rare.”

Under most circumstances, deer and snakes don’t have much interaction at all. Deer steer clear of snakes, and snakes, even the largest varieties, don’t bother deer. For nearly all species of snake, adult deer are simply too large to attempt to consume.

In 2018, a Burmese python in Florida weighing around 32 pounds did manage to swallow a 35-pound white-tailed deer. The deer, however, was a fawn so young it was still nursing. An adult white-tailed deer is far larger, weighing anywhere from 100 to 300 pounds on average.

Snakes are impressive eaters capable of stretching their jaws wide to accommodate unbelievably large meals. But even an enormous snake can’t eat just anything.

Though a too-ambitious meal typically results in regurgitation, a snake can choke to death by swallowing prey too big to handle, such as deer.