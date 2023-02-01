Deer Gets Trapped in Icy Waters, Firefighters and Eagle-Eye Onlooker Passing by Come to the Rescue

Illinois firefighters executed a daring ice rescue of a deer Saturday after an onlooker reported the distressed animal trapped in a frozen river near Port Barrington.

Just after 12:00 pm, the Wauconda Fire District received a call regarding an animal in need. According to the witness, the animal was wandering across the icy Fox River when it plunged through the surface and was unable to escape.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered that the animal in question was a deer, its legs trapped in the frigid water of the river. She was likely trying to cross the river when she fell through about 60 feet from shore in a shallow, muddy area, Wauconda Fire District Deputy Chief Devin Mueller said.

“It was total muck on the bottom. The deer was probably so tired it couldn’t pull itself out,” he continued. “They get so tired out because they work so hard to get out of the water. They get exhausted.”

Firefighters Make a Plan to Rescue Stranded Deer

While not the most common occurrence, the trapped deer wasn’t a novel incident, either. Every year, the district receives at least a couple of calls reporting similar events. Besides Fox River, the district includes several lakes, all of which see a trapped animal or human on occasion.

Because of that, every first responder in the district, including supervisors, is certified in ice rescue. They also brush up on their skills regularly to keep them sharp. Though the exact procedures differ on a case-by-case basis, the response is the same.

Like any other cold water rescue, the first responders suited up in sealed ice gear. Meanwhile, a third member held a line near the shore. They first attempt to reach out to the trapped individual (whether animal or human) with a branch or ladder. If that doesn’t work, the line is thrown. In this case, the deer could grab neither a branch nor a line, forcing first responders to provide hands-on assistance.

First Responders Successfully Free Frozen Animal From Icy River

With the help of personnel from the McHenry County Conservation District, who responded to the scene as well, firefighters equipped with exposure suits ventured out onto the ice toward the deer. One crew member was able to wrap his arms around the animal, successfully freeing the frozen deer, affectionately named “Jan,” from the ice.

In total, the rescue took less than 20 minutes, but the job wasn’t over quite yet. The deer was suffering from hypothermia from its time under the ice. To warm her, fire officials wrapped her in blankets and hot packs to help restore movement to her legs.

Firefighters left the scene shortly thereafter. The McHenry County Conservation District staff, however, stayed behind until the deer was recovered enough to leave the scene under her own power.