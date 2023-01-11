Deer Hunter Bags Trophy Buck After Epic 30-year Run With Father’s .30-30 Rifle

A hunter always feels a bit of magic when they tag a buck. For deer hunter Jay Stokes, the moment was all the more remarkable since he harvested the buck after a 30-year journey with his father’s rifle.

That day, he took an 11-point buck with five 1/2-inch bases and 23-inch main beams with a score in the mid-120s. While it wasn’t a deer that usually gets a lot of buzz, it garnered attention for its sentimental value. Instead, all that mattered to Stokes was that it was shot using a lever-action rifle passed down to him by his dad.

“You can’t explain it,” said Stokes of the sentimental shot. “Everybody has a different opinion of what a quality buck is, but to kill a mature buck with my daddy’s rifle that my uncle had put a stock on— it was priceless. I guess you could say it was like euphoria.”

Over 30 years ago, his dad gave 10-year-old Stokes the Marlin 336 rifle chambered in .30-30 Winchester. The moment marked the first time Stokes was given a deer rifle, and he was excited to use it on his first hunt.

However, it would be easier said than done. “It just never would happen,” Stokes admitted. “I hunted with it for two or three years or so. It seemed like I couldn’t connect. I’d miss.”

After years of trying, Stokes decided to switch to a shotgun with buckshot and was able to tag his first deer. Later, he extended his knowledge of guns, using a rifle chambered in a .270 Winchester. He also started using magnums such as 7mm Remington and .300 Winchester.

Meanwhile, his old .30-30 sat untouched in a closet for almost three decades.

Then in 2019, Stokes changed his stance on hunting, saying, “memories of hunting started meaning more than the sport itself.”

Later, when the pandemic hit, Stokes brought the old rifle to his uncle, a woodworker, to make a new stock since it needed replacing. “He made it out of real walnut,” he said. “He hand-carves two patterns; a basket-weave pattern and a leaf pattern. It has the leaf pattern.”

Stokes was bound and determined to hunt a buck with the updated rifle. It finally happened on Dec. 27, after two seasons of using the gun, but it wouldn’t be easy.

He first shot a doe, but Stokes wanted something more challenging. After returning to his stand, he saw seven or eight more deer, but none were to his liking. Then, his luck changed.

Around 5 p.m. and 60 yards from his stand, he saw his buck following a doe. Stokes quickly decided to take the shot, and voila, he put to rest a 30-year goal. Although it wasn’t a monster buck, Stokes says it feels “just as good.”

“I’ll have better memories of it than the 150-inch deer because of whose rifle it was, who made the stock, and closing the chapter on something I started as a kid. The trophy is in the eye of the beholder.”