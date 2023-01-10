Deer Hunter Gets Major Surprise After Taking Down Buck

Although Vernon “Buddy” Yoder has been hunting for over 60 years, he was left speechless after his recent deer hunting trip. The seasoned hunter thought he’d seen it all. That was until Thanksgiving weekend when he tagged an 8-point buck with an unusual look.

Before, Yoder, a native of Somerset, Pennsylvania, was hunting on Nov. 28 with his son James. After making the shot, the two went to find their deer. Once they laid eyes on the buck, they were at a loss for words. The two were amazed at what they had found. His son said, “Oh my lord, he has velvet yet.”

Yoder took the rare buck with a .308 rifle on their piece of property near their home. Yoder, who’s been hunting since he was 12 years old, admitted to news outlets that this marked the first time he’s come across a velvet deer this late in the season. “I couldn’t believe it,” he told reporters about the once-in-a-lifetime harvest.

Deer hunter with 60 years of experience ‘shocked’ at what he found when he looked at his buck

If you’re unfamiliar with velvet deer, they have a velvet sheen to their flesh and blood vessels that cover their antlers. This feature is most prominently seen in the summer, which is the growth period. However, Pennsylvania deer typically shed and get rid of that furry skin from their antlers by early fall.

However, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, when a buck has kept its velvet, it doesn’t have enough testosterone levels in its system.

In addition, a wildlife biologist for the agency, Jeannine Fleegle, previously wrote about the rare condition. “Insufficient testosterone production is usually due to loss of or damage to testicles or to a birth defect where the testicles do not develop,” she wrote.

Moreover, Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania agency, revealed that the rare characteristic also happens when a doe grows antlers. This is another anomaly that’s perplexed experts in the field for years.

According to Yoder said, his buck also had testicles. “They were there, but they were small,” he said later. At the time, he compared them to other bucks he’s taken throughout his six decades of hunting.

After examining his buck, Yoder decided to talk with a local taxidermist. They later told him how to properly take care of the velvet by combing salt, water, and Borax. After trying it, Yoder deemed himself successful. Fast forward over a month after his hunt, and his buck’s velvet is just as soft as that November day. It’s also fully attached to the antlers, which he intends to have mounted to a board to commemorate the extremely rare harvest that left him “shocked.”