deer-sprints-in-front-of-ohio-motorcyclist-causing-severe-injuries

On Sunday, a motorcyclist was severely injured when he struck a deer in Washington Township, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at approximately 11:48 a.m.

Before the incident, a 28-year-old Ohio man was driving a 1993 Honda XR250 motorcycle when he collided with a deer on the road. He flipped his bike, and the driver hit the pavement. According to police, the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

After emergency personnel arrived, they airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

As deer season gets underway, you’ll likely see more deer out and about. As a result, authorities will see an increase in deer collisions. However, you can take steps to minimize the risk next time you hit the road.

Recently in Oklahoma, a 20-year-old woman was ejected from her car, and a passenger was injured. Police say she told them she was trying to swerve out of the way of something in the road. Once police arrived at the scene, they concluded that “something” was a deer.

“It’s deer season… We’re surrounded right now by kind of a rural area. There’s a good chance that she probably saw a deer and swerved,” Sgt. Benjamin Elliott with the Tulsa Police Department said.

Deer v. human collision: what you can do to lessen the impact

Regarding preventing or minimizing the severity of a crash, experts say it’s about keeping vigilant of your surroundings. They also add it’s best not to overcorrect.

“Drivers don’t need to just be focused dead on what’s ahead of them,” TCSO spokesperson Casey Roebuck said. “You also need to be focused on the full horizon, because a lot of times they’re gonna come out of a tree line, they’re gonna come out of a field.”.

In addition, Roebuck said most times, if you see one deer, it’s likely more are nearby, and you should anticipate more deer to make an appearance.

She added that some common mistakes drivers make when encountering deer can often mean the difference between a crash from which a driver can walk away or one that could end their life.

“If a deer does jump out in front of your car, do not swerve,” Roebuck said. “Hit your brakes, and if you can’t avoid the deer, don’t swerve.”

According to Roebuck, while not ideal, hitting a deer with your car head-on is a much safer option than swerving. She says our cars are built to withstand these types of impacts.

“We would much rather you have a lot of front-end damage to your car, rather than swerve at highway speed and roll because you could be injured and killed in that accident, or you could hit another driver,” she said.