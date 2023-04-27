Delivery driver finds corn snake hanging from dashboard

When driving a new car off the lot, you don’t expect to find even a speck of dust, let alone a wild corn snake. So when a man delivering a car from a dealership looked down and saw a snake hanging from the vehicle’s dashboard, he was more than a little shocked.

The man was on his way from a dealership in Tipton, England, to an awaiting customer in Leicestershire. Spotting the animal, he pulled off the road and into a gas station, where he called Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue rather than attempting to handle the snake himself.

The corn snake, however, had gotten quite comfortable in the car. So comfortable, in fact, that when the snake catcher tried to grab it, the little reptile simply slithered under the seat and out of their reach.

Reptile Catcher Dismantles Car to Rescue Snake

At this point, the mission was no longer a simple catch-and-release. The snake found its way into the frame of the car via a hole under the seat and refused to budge. “It wasn’t happy,” sanctuary owner Lindsay Newell told Yahoo News. “At this point it was trying to get away, still trying to slither off to get further in.”

In order to remove the corn snake, there was nothing to do but dismantle the shiny new vehicle. The rescue crew removed the car seat, the carpet, the plastic trim, and the passenger side seat to get to the now very annoyed reptile.

From there, the catcher did his best to avoid a snake bite while coaxing the corn snake from its hiding place. According to the sanctuary’s subsequent Facebook post, the snake was “very cold” when they removed it from the car.

Because of its ill health, they guess it had been hiding in the car for several days. Thanks to careful care back at the sanctuary, however, the snake made a full recovery.

How Dangerous is a Corn Snake’s Bite?

Luckily, the expert reptile wrangler managed to avoid receiving a bite from the corn snake during his rescue efforts. But if the snake had bitten him, how bad would it have been?

Well, corn snakes are non-venomous and relatively docile (unless you annoy them by removing them from the electrical looms of a warm vehicle). Like pythons, they subdue their small prey by constriction. And because of their calm nature, they rarely bite.

That said, they do have teeth, and there are many snakes capable of inflicting intense pain even without venom. The carpet python, for example, has 80 backward-facing teeth that hook into the skin upon contact. Corn snakes, however, simply aren’t built to inflict this type of damage.

First of all, their bite force isn’t strong enough, nor are their teeth large enough, to cause serious damage. A corn snake’s bite feels similar to a paper cut or needle prick, many who anger or frighten a corn snake enough to receive a bite don’t even bleed.

Now, corn snake teeth do have 20-30 teeth angled backward, which can make it difficult to dislodge yourself from the snake’s jaws. Typically, though, they release on their own after a second or two.

Keep in mind that corn snakes are among the most popular choice of reptiles for exotic pet owners. This wouldn’t be the case if they were dangerous or deadly.

If you see a corn snake, call a snake catcher or leave them be. They’re hard at work keeping the rodent population under control!