Detective Receives Hundreds of UFO Sighting Reports From Fellow Cops

Following a recent UFO sighting in West Bend, Wisconsin, a cop revealed how he is being swamped with hundreds of reports from fellow cops about sightings.

While speaking to The Sun, West Midlands inspector, Roy Teague shared that he is teaming up with retired detective John Hanson to write a book about police UFO sightings. The book’s title is Policing the Haunted Skies.

“Earlier this year, I put out an appeal to police and support staff,” Teague explained. “Whether currently servicing or retired, who had been a witness to or investigated a UFO [sighting] incident. The response was so overwhelming that [all of the reports] were impossible to fit into a single book.”

Teague then said he is working a Volume 2 of his UFO sighting report book. “Any information provided to me will be treated in the strictest of confidence,” he continued. “And, if requested, anonymity is absolutely assured.”

Also speaking about what made him become interested in UFOs and sightings, Teague said that he was up late one night. He found a documentary about mysterious sightings above air bases in the U.S. “At the back of my mind,” he continued. “I couldn’t but wonder why hundreds of military personnel would make such a fantastical story. For me, it’s those that are in professional occupations who give more detailed evidence than perhaps others do by virtue of their training.”

Teague decided that he wanted to collect information on UFO sightings in the UK and began writing about his findings in a book. “I want to know the truth. Are we alone in the universe or not?”

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to the Recent UFO Sighting in Wisconsin

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodger shared his thoughts about the recent UFO sighting in Wisconsin.

While speaking about the UFO sighting on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated, “It’s definitely UFOs. People get so weirded out when you say UFOs, like ‘you mean alien?’ No, it’s an unidentified flying object. That’s what it stands for – so yes, those are UFOs for sure.”

Along with discussing the recent UFO sighting, Rodgers recalled his own experience with UFOs. “The other night I was driving back home late at night,” he explained. “I saw some crazy s— in the sky. “And I was like ‘oh yes!’. But it turned out to be some weird flashing lights reflecting off something. But it did freak me out a little bit. I wish I’d seen the video though because that’s awesome.”

Although the UFO sighting didn’t appear to look like a searchlight, Christmas decorations, or even an airplane, UFO expert Mick West did conclude that he believed what everyone saw was a local holiday extravaganza with six moving spotlights.