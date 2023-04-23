Determined Komodo Dragon Filmed Hunting Hanging Fruit Bat

Did you know both Godzilla and King Kong were inspired by Komodo dragons? And for good reason. The world’s largest terrestrial lizard, the Komodo dragon is a fierce predator capable of running, swimming, and even jumping in their quest for a meal.

One such reptile took a shot at scoring a large fruit bat hanging from a tree limb high above the ground, despite the fact that the bat could’ve flown away at any moment.

The seemingly ill-chosen prey didn’t deter the Komodo dragon in the least. On the contrary, the massive reptile exerted an enormous amount of energy in its efforts – just for the bat to climb out of its reach.

The ancient dragon weighs in at 150 pounds on average, stretching an impressive length of nearly 10 feet.

In addition to their intimidating size, Komodos possess long, wickedly sharp claws; curved, serrated teeth; and devastating venom. If this Komodo dragon had managed to dig its claws or teeth into its aerial prey, the fruit bat wouldn’t have stood a chance.

As if all those advantages weren’t enough, the Komodo dragon can reach a sprint speed of 12 miles per hour, swim close to 1,000 feet, and leap into the air. Young Komodos have yet another trick up their scales – they can use their lethal claws to climb trees.

Once they reach maturity, however, they become too heavy to climb toward prey. As such, the one in the video was likely an adult, as it didn’t attempt to claw its way up toward the mouthwatering mammal.

Scientists Suspect Komodo Dragons Have Thrived for Millions of Years

Though they were only discovered less than 100 years ago, scientists suspect Komodo dragons have roamed the earth for millions of years. And with their superior hunting capabilities, it’s no surprise.

The bat, for example, was an easy target for the Komodo in terms of size. An adult Komodo dragon is capable of swallowing whole prey as large as goats. They aren’t picky eaters in the least, consuming everything from deer to rodents to water buffalo. When hungry, they’ll even go as far as to cannibalize each other.

Around 10% of an adult Komodo’s diet consists of baby Komodos. It’s for this reason that young dragons can climb – they spend most of their early days in trees, out of reach of their older relatives.

Once the Komodo dragon’s teeth pierce its prey, survival becomes impossible. Let’s say, for instance, that the bat escaped, but only after receiving a bite from the Komodo. The reptile’s mouth is so full of bacteria that infection would set in almost immediately.

Within hours, the initial infection turns into sepsis. Within a day, the prey animal dies from the lasting effects of the bite, despite their initial escape. And what’s lurking nearby to take advantage? The Komodo dragon, of course.