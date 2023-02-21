LOOK: Devastating Earthquake Creates Huge Chasm in Southern Turkey

Following the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey, an olive grove has been torn into two, creating a chasm.

The chasm, which is nearly 1000 feet long, can be seen in stunning footage from Turkey’s southeast Altınozu district, which borders Syria. In the footage, viewers can see a jagged, canyon-like chasm. The chasm plunges over 130 feet deep.

Residents speak of a loud explosion that occurred before the earthquake.

The chasm’s emergence is another jaw-dropping result of the devastating destruction of the recent earthquake that killed thousands of people in Syria and Turkey and destroyed thousands of buildings.

One surviving resident from the area, Irfan Aksu, told news outlets that it created “an incredible sound” when the earthquake hit. He added, “It was like a battlefield when we woke up,” he admitted.

In addition, Aksu also called on officials to examine the area for potential future damage. “This is not a small town, there are 1000 houses, and 7000 people live here,” he said. “Of course, we are scared… if it was a little closer, it would have happened in the middle of our town.”

This month’s damaging earthquake was the strongest to hit anywhere on Earth since an 8.1 magnitude quake struck an area near the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean last year. However, the remote location of that quake causes minor damage.

Meanwhile, residents in Turkey were panic-stricken again on Monday after another earthquake hit the area.

6.3 earthquake hits Turkey two weeks after catastrophic 7.8 tremor

On Monday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern portion of Turkey near the Syrian border. It triggered panic and further caused destruction just two weeks after the initial earthquake left tens of thousands dead.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the earthquake struck Turkey’s southern Hatay province near the Syrian border.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Monday that the quake’s epicenter was in the province’s Defne district. He noted that there had been 26 aftershocks since the earthquake.

According to Turkish officials, Monday’s earthquake killed at least three people and left 294 people injured.

Per reports from the White Helmets volunteer rescue group, there have been more than 130 injuries in northwest Syria. The quake also led to the destruction of several buildings already damaged by the previous earthquake.

“Our teams are working to take the injured to hospitals, inspect the affected villages and towns, and remove rubble to open the roads for the ambulances,” officials said.

The USGS initially reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 before reclassifying it to a 6.3 magnitude.

Officials are also urging residents to stay away from buildings. Earlier Monday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay asked the public “not to enter the damaged buildings, especially to take their belongings.”