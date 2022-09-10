dinosaur-skeleton-re-identified-as-a-newly-discovered-species-after-100-years

A new dinosaur skeleton has been discovered in Germany. While at first identified as a dinosaur we already knew existed, it has been re-identified as a new species.

The skeleton itself isn’t new. It has been in a university museum in Germany for 100 years, the University of Tübingen. It was found in 1922, and was previously identified as a Plateosaurus. Plateosaurus is a known dinosaur from the Late Triassic period, and was a long-necked herbivore.

However, a new group of paleontologists at the university discovered that the skeleton was not a Plateosaurus. It is instead a new, previously undiscovered species. The paleontologists are calling it Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum.

The dinosaur skeleton had many similarities to that of a Plateosaurus — they were both long-necked herbivores. However, the bones were not the same as a “typical Plateosaurus.”

According to Daily Mail, “the partial skeleton has broader and more strongly-built hips with fused sacral vertebrae, as well as unusually large and robust long bones – both features that imply locomotion on four legs.”

The publication reports that it lived about 203-211 million years ago. Scientists know the region as Swabian Alb. The group of dinosaurs called sauropods includes this dinosaur. Sauropods were large, long-necked dinosaurs, similar to Plateosaurus.

However, the team believes that Tuebingosaurus is less closely related to that dinosaur. They think it was more closely related to Brachiosaurus or Diplodocus.

“Its genus name, Tuebingosaurus, is a homage to our beautiful university city and its inhabitants,” said Dr. Ingmar Werneburg from the University of Tübingen.

Other New Species of Dinosaur Recently Discovered

A team over in Argentina also recently discovered a new species of dinosaur. According to the New York Post, Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research’s team found remains “of a new species of the family of abelisaurid theropods, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs.”

This new species was carnivorous and date back to 90 million years ago. The team named the species “Elemgasem nubilus.” The name is after a Teleuche God and the Latin name for “cloudy days.”

Mattia A. Baiano wrote the first report on the dinosaur. Baiano shared that the dinosaur was about 8 years old, 13 feet long, and 7 feet high.

“Elemgasem nubilus was part of a fauna that has several carnivorous dinosaurs previously described as Patagonykus, Megaraptor, Neuquenraptor and Unenlagia, all from the same fossiliferous locality,” Baiano said. “Argentina, and in particular Patagonia, is, together with China, the United States and Canada, one of the most important places in the world in terms of paleontology.”

“This family of dinosaurs dominated the carnivorous fauna during the Late Cretaceous (between 100 and 66 million years ago) of Gondwana,” CONICET said. “A continent made up of what is now South America, Antarctica, India, Africa, and Australia.