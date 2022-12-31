Discovery of First Known Albino Ocelot Troubles Scientists

Albino animals are fascinating creatures, especially when the species itself typically boasts a colorful, patterned coat. However, while they’re aesthetically beautiful and highly unique, these bright white animals actually indicate pretty negative environmental conditions. This is especially true in Colombia. There, scientists have become concerned after a homeowner discovered the first-known albino ocelot in their backyard.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, ocelots grow to become medium-sized wild spotted cats. They typically only grow to weigh about 30 pounds once they mature. They reach approximately three feet in length, not including their tails when fully grown. However, video footage shared by AFP shows a unique kind of ocelot, one entirely white with the exception of her pink nose and ears.

Per the outlet, the albino ocelot has scientists worried as they believe the rare genetic condition speaks to the severity of deforestation in Colombia. More specifically, they believe that increased deforestation is isolating ocelot populations from one another, making the albino condition more likely.

Jorge Aubad, director and a biologist at a Medellín Conservation Park in Colombia, analyzed the issues surrounding albinism in ocelots more closely. He said, “Albinism in animals is a genetic mutation that is not normally manifested. But when there is a high degree of relatedness [between animals] it causes this non-dominant genetic condition to finally manifest.”

Expert Explains Why the Albino Ocelot Could Not Survive in the Wild

Aside from the rarity of the condition, Aubad explained why the albino ocelot could not possibly survive in the wild.

“Her albinism condition means, because of her color, hunting is hard and she can be easily preyed upon,” the wildlife biologist continued. “In addition to this, she has other medical conditions, such as blindness, which makes her survival in the wild impossible.”

As such, the albino ocelot, discovered by villagers as a cub, will live out her days in captivity. She’ll remain confined to the Medellín Conservation Park. The video caption that states she hunts “dummy prey” and climbs small logs that mimic her natural environment.

Fortunately, though, the albino predator remains well cared-for by park experts. Though she lives in captivity, her caretakers have designed her enclosure especially for her condition. Aliza Madrigal, the conservation park’s head of training, explained that while she might be blind, the albino ocelot depends on other senses such as hearing and smell to search out food and seek shelter, among other things.

Still, with deforestation a major problem in Colombia—1,700 square kilometers, or more than 1,000 square miles were cleared last year—the ocelot as a species will begin struggling to survive. The outlet states other threats to the country’s ocelots include cattle ranching, land grabbing, forest fires, and illicit crop harvesting.