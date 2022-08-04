Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.

There’s really nothing worse than being wet at a theme park. For some reason, getting drenched in the rain at Disney World is totally different from getting drenched running to your house from the car. Maybe it’s the AC they pump into the stores so you’re left freezing when you run for cover. Maybe it’s the combination of Florida heat, sunscreen, and rain that creates this distinct feeling of yuck.

Still, guests shared a few videos of the storms and subsequent flooding on TikTok. One video showed an ominously dark sky cut through with lightning, while another captured the river of brown water that had once been an Epcot sidewalk. One TikTok user commented that the storms seemed particularly bad this summer in Central Florida. “This went on all night, the rain and thunder subsided but then it was crazy lightning all night,” they wrote.

Heavy Rain Leads to Flooding in Central Florida, Kentucky, and Las Vegas

Recently, extreme storms have affected Las Vegas, Nevada, and all across Kentucky. Flash flood warnings were issued in the state of Kentucky in late July. The death toll was reported as 15 on July 29.

“In a word, this event is devastating,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”

The Kentucky storms began on Thursday, July 28. The streams and rivers overflowed and rain saturated the ground, causing dangerous flash flooding. More than 23,000 people were without power. “Our damaged substations have been temporarily restored through switching and load transfers from other sources,” said Kentucky Power in a written statement. “In some cases, crews had to disassemble equipment, manually clean out mud and debris, make repairs, inspect and test to ensure proper operation. The Topmost substation received up to five feet of water.”

Relief funds have been set up by the governor of Kentucky and many others. They aim to restore homes and commercial buildings and provide aid for Kentucky residents.

Additionally, there was recently intense flooding in Las Vegas as well. The city recorded months’ worth of rain in just 2 hours, which caused massive flooding. With not a lot of open space to go on the strip, the water rushed into casinos and hotels. The city experiences 0.32 inches of rainfall from one storm. This is unusual for Vegas, as the average amount of rainfall is a third of an inch for the entire month of July.