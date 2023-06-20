Diver befriends smallmouth bass, films over a dozen underwater hangouts

Friendships between humans and wildlife are typically reserved for princesses in Disney movies. For one diver, however, the fairytale fantasy came to life when he met Elvis the smallmouth bass one fateful day in 2021.

In September 2021, Wisconsin native Rex Colubra was on a dive in a local lake when he noticed a smallmouth bass was taking extra interest in him.

“It was like any other dive. I was checking out a new spot and all these fish were coming up to me,” Colubra told South West News Service, per NY Post. “I noticed one was sticking closer than the rest.”

According to the diver, the little fish continued to follow him even after he left the water. “He wasn’t scared even when I got out,” Colubra recalled. “He stuck close to the surface in the shallows.”

Two weeks later, Colubra returned to the same spot in the same lake. To his surprise, the smallmouth bass approached again. This time, the diver was prepared with crawfish, carefully feeding the newly dubbed “Elvis” a snack. From then on, Elvis and Colubra found each other each time he entered the lake.

In total, the unusual pair has had 13 underwater meetups across three years. The diver even developed a signal to notify his scaly soulmate of his arrival. “I will do a gulping grunt sound with my throat and he’ll come find me,” he said.

If the smallmouth bass’ insistence on following him wasn’t enough to convince the diver of its devotion, Elvis also began shooing other fish away from his colossal companion.

“Elvis will literally just fight other fish if they get too close to me to keep them away,” Colubra explained. “He’s completely obsessed with me. He follows me around and just stares me in the eyes.”

Is it possible for a smallmouth bass to befriend a human?

Of all the smallmouth bass in the lake, Colubra recognizes Elvis by the distinct scar on his face. But how does the fish recognize the diver? Is it even possible?

Well, bass are a surprisingly intelligent species. They learn from their mistakes and are thus difficult to trick or catch twice. In addition, research has shown that fish can recognize and remember human faces.

And, like any animal, fish are susceptible to behavioral conditioning. This means fed fish can learn to associate people with food, and are more likely to approach because they’re hoping for a meal because of it.

Though their bond appears genuine, it’s equally, if not more likely that the smallmouth bass approaches any diver who enters the lake, not just Colubra. At the very least, Colubra has fed Elvis, meaning the fish now likely associates divers with food.

Some research has shown that fish are social and capable of forming friendships, but they’re not analogous to human friendships. Instead, they seek out the company of specific fish, forming a level of trust that results in stronger protection against predators.

When surrounded by “stranger” fish, scientists noted that the fish were slower to react to threats, their attention partially absorbed by their unknown fellows. Fish with an established “friendship,” however, reacted to threats instantly, working together to defend themselves.

For the diver, it doesn’t matter what the science says. Elvis the smallmouth bass is his “closest” friend, regardless of the fish’s motivations.

“[Fish are] naturally curious and intelligent,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “If you prove to them that you’re not a threat, if you give them some special attention… and a few treats, they’ll warm right up to you. I can befriend just about any fish I want by this method.”