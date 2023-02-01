Diver Details Terrifying 30-Seconds After He Sees Flipper Caught in Shark’s Mouth

A free diver is recounting his harrowing story about the time a great white shark ripped his fin right off his foot. According to Callum Steward, in just 30 seconds, his life flashed before his eyes as he watched the apex predator brush against him.

Before he came face-to-face with the beast, the 28-year-old was diving off Australia’s east coast last month. According to Stewart, the conditions that day were perfect for diving.

“It was a beautiful day, around 10 a.m., the sun was out, and the visibility underwater was at least 20 meters, which is unbeatable,” he noted before the underwater nightmare began. “So all the things people say about sharks, about how it’s dangerous to swim in low visibility, before dawn, and after dusk, that was all out of the question.”

As he swam to the surface, he felt something push him upward. At first, he assumed it was a seal he had previously seen underwater. However, he thought wrong. Instead, he was inches away from the massive predator.

“The next thing I saw was a tail,” he added. “There’s something about the shape of it– almost like a serrated hunting knife – that made me realize: “Oh, that’s a great white shark.”

Diver recalls terrifying moment with shark: ‘I was totally intrigued and enthralled by the whole thing’

He continued: “It did a full 180-degree turn and came back to look at me,” he said about the terrifying interaction. “That’s probably the point I realized I might be in trouble.”

In an instant, he remembers thinking, “Is it going to hurt? What would it feel like to be eaten? Will it be quick?”

Despite feeling nothing but terror, Callum notes that the experience was “amazing.”

“The most amazing memory I have is looking this thing dead in the eye and wondering if that was the last thing I’m going to see,” he added.

Stewart, who works as an engineer, also said he was shocked he didn’t immediately notice that the shark had pulled off his fin from his left foot and dangled it in his mouth like a dog with a bone.

According to Coralie Fleming, Stewart’s diving partner, she watched helplessly as the shark bit onto his foot. She thought her friend was the shark’s next meal.

“There was one meter [missing] off Callum’s body. I was horrified, then I realized it was just the fin,” she said.

With their hearts racing, Stewart, Fleming, and her boyfriend swam to a nearby rock for safety.

Although he was petrified with terror during the experience, it didn’t change his opinion of sharks.

“Most of my memories of the shark encounter are actually positive,” Stewart admitted. “It’s this amazing, spectacle of nature that you’re witnessing. I was totally intrigued and enthralled by the whole thing, as well as fearing for my life. You have all these conflicting emotions, feelings, and thoughts simultaneously because your body’s in overdrive. The adrenaline high lasted for about two days.”