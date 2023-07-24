Diver documents close encounter with 15-foot tiger shark in the Bahamas

While exploring the underwater landscape off the coast of the Bahamas, a diver was lucky enough to meet a celebrity: a colossal 15-foot tiger shark by the name of Emma.

Though she gained worldwide attention in more recent years, Emma has been a familiar sight for diving enthusiasts for decades. One diver and conservationist in particular, Jim Abernathy, has long used Emma to demonstrate that tiger sharks, a species known for their “aggression,” are terribly misunderstood.

Claiming Emma his “affectionate” friend of over 20 years, Abernathy sought to show that sharks aren’t blood-thirsty killers but animals just like any other, whose occasional attacks on humans are simply “mistakes.”

Other divers have since joined the cause, including Bryan Leist, who documents his close encounters with Emma and other sharks off the coast of the Bahamas on his Instagram page, undertheh2o.

Tiger sharks are among the “Big 3,” meaning the sharks responsible for the highest number of attacks on humans. The other two species include great whites (which are number one) and bull sharks.

Now, this doesn’t mean that tiger, great white, or bull shark attacks are common. On the contrary, they’re exceedingly rare. It’s vital, however, to give sharks the same respect you would any other species of wildlife. Any animal is capable of attacking when provoked.

“The very first time I was in the water with sharks I instantly realized I was not on the menu and I had nothing to fear,” Leist told Newsweek. “That is not to say I don’t have respect for these animals. They are apex predators near the top of the [food] chain and they deserve our respect, but we ought not fear them.”

Emma is a large tiger shark, but that doesn’t make her a monster

According to Leist, Emma shows a great deal more comfort around humans than a typical tiger shark would. While she swims right up to him and his companions for snacks, others would be far more cautious.

This is because Emma has regularly spent time in the company of humans for over 20 years, thanks to her residence in Tiger Beach, an extremely popular area of the Bahamas for divers.

Though she possesses a “friendly” demeanor, Emma is an undeniably intimidating individual. At 15 feet long and roughly 1,400 pounds, the sociable shark is quite a bit larger than the average tiger shark, which stretches 12 feet and weighs around 1,100 pounds.

As Leist explained, however, her large size doesn’t make Emma a monster. The trick to sharing space with sharks, he said, is to avoid giving the appearance of prey.

“The first rule of diving with sharks is to maintain eye contact with the animal always,” Leist said. “Tiger sharks are ambush hunters and a favorite trick of theirs is to approach, pass by you, and if your eyes are not following as they pass they will circle back to come in for a closer look.”

“Another important rule is don’t act like food,” he continued. “The senses sharks use to hunt include sight, smell, and vibration. … If a human is waving their arms wildly, splashing or kicking excitedly then they’re mimicking prey. It’s often this confusion that results in unwanted shark/human encounters.”