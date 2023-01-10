Diver Screams for Help as World’s Fastest Shark Launches Attack in Terrifying Video

A fun day of spearfishing abruptly shifted to a harrowing ordeal when Florida diver Chad Patti became the victim of a Mako shark attack – the world’s fastest shark.

To celebrate the new year, the 30-year-old diver and some friends decided to spend the day enjoying their favorite activity: spearfishing. After a two-hour boat ride, the men arrived at their chosen location, about 70 miles off the Pensacola coast. Equipped with diving equipment, pole spears, and a GoPro to record the action, Patti and Loucks then plunged into the cool waters of the Atlantic.

After hours of fishing, the men took a break. But while the majority climbed back into the boat, Chad Patti remained in the water for his recovery breathing. The day at sea came and went just like any other. Just as he was about to ask if they were done for the day, however, something large and powerful smashed into his back.

As he spun around, the diver was horrified to realize that he had just been attacked by a shark, his GoPro allowing him to capture the entire incident on video.

“It basically shoved my knee to my chest, almost knocked the wind out of me, knocked my gun out of my hand, partially flooded my mask and I did a summersault in the water,” Patti told Pensacola News Journal. “The first scream, the ‘help,’ I didn’t think I had a leg, honestly.”

Diver Emerges Unharmed From Vicious Shark Attack

The mako shark, which can easily reach speeds of 45 mph, latched onto Patti’s flipper, wrenching it from his foot before swimming away. “It wasn’t just a bump,” he explained. “I got [the video] slowed down five times the speed and you can see the shark clearly has the fin in its mouth. You can see him crush it. It was a predatory strike from the mako. I was his prey. There was no fish in the water. No blood in the water.”

Shortfin mako sharks have a vicious hunting strategy. After targeting their prey, they lunge vertically and tear off chunks of the fish’s flanks and fins to immobilize it before coming back to finish off the meal. As the diver explained, the shark’s attack on him was unmistakably in preparation for dinner.

“It did what any mako does,” Patti said. “It kind of takes out the motor, cuts the tail off the fish in the first strike. Then it doubles back and finishes it off. When it hit my fin, what it was doing was it was trying to take the motor out. Luckily the boat was there and my buddy Josh jumped in the water.”

Thankfully, the divers escaped completely unharmed from the hungry mako shark. And according to Chad Patti, not even a shark attack can keep him from his favorite hobby. In fact, he had plans to go back out the very next weekend. “I’m not going to let it stop me from doing something I love,” he said.