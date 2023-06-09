Divers film ‘incredibly rare’ sixgill shark in once-in-a-lifetime encounter

A group of scuba divers are counting their lucky stars after experiencing a close encounter with a bluntnose sixgill shark during a recent dive in Alberni Inlet in Canada.

In late May, Connor McTavish and his fellow divers, Garrett Clement, Danton West, and Matteo Endrizzi, took a day to explore a shipwreck in relatively shallow waters off Vancouver Island.

Suddenly, McTavish spotted a large animal moving through the dark water near the ship. Shining a flashlight in the direction of their unexpected visitor, he was shocked by what he saw. A sixgill shark measuring around 6 feet in length was exploring the shipwreck alongside them.

“It was just going through my mind that I’m in its element. It’s just curious. [You] just stay calm and watch it pass, and that’s the best I can do,” McTavish told CBC. “For the most part, it was just amazement and wonder at how beautiful the thing was.”

Sixgill sharks, often known as cow sharks, aren’t endangered, but human sightings are exceedingly rare. This is because the sixgill is a deep water species. The elusive predator inhabits depths of at least 300 feet, though some have been recorded in depths exceeding 8,000 feet.

The divers didn’t specify which shipwreck they visited, and making a guess is difficult, as the area is famous for them. Vancouver Island falls within the Graveyard of the Pacific, a stretch of ocean housing more than 2,000 wrecked ships.

That said, the divers themselves said they were in “the shallows,” making this an unusual experience, to say the least.

Divers believe sixgill shark approached out of curiosity

Like many deep-sea species, sixgill sharks sometimes venture into shallower waters to feed. In some areas, females also move into shallow waters to give birth, heightening the chance of a diver encounter.

In this case, the divers believe the sixgill shark was a juvenile. Though 6 feet is a large animal by human standards, it’s fairly small for a sixgill. Adults generally average between 10 and 14 feet, depending on their gender. This would make perfect sense, as juveniles will explore far shallower waters in search of food, sometimes moving as close to the surface as 40 feet.

As the divers explained, the shark didn’t shy away from them at all. Despite their undoubtedly strange appearance (to a shark) and bright lights, it didn’t hesitate to approach. “It kind of came to my light, then went over to Garrett’s … and just kind of circled in between us,” Endrizzi recalled.

With their unbelievable sighting, coupled with the “curious” sixgill shark, the group of friends has become the envy of the diving community.

“I was talking to one diver who’s been diving for over 20 years and has over 2,000 dives, and been down very deep — more than most divers,” Endrizzi said. “You would think he would have the best chance of seeing one of these rare sharks, and he’s never seen one. He was quite jealous when he found out that’s indeed what we saw.”