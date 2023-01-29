Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack.

According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.

Before the horrendous attack, Lopez was collecting ax tripe, a scallop-like mollusk. The attack occurred around 11:30 a.m. The attack happened on January 6 in Mexico’s Tobari Bay.

Outlets also reported that Lopez was diving to the bottom of the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to find the creatures with a depth of 36 to 59 feet.

“He was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his head and biting both shoulders,” said local fisherman Jose Bernal, who witnessed the attack in real time.

Great white shark attacks diver in first fatal attack of 2023

Bernal added that divers had previously been warned about shark sightings in recent days. In addition, local anglers had been fishing from the shore due to the looming large white sharks in the area.

However, Lopez was reportedly in need of money. He used the opportunity to dive due to the ongoing shellfish shortage. He allegedly ignored the warnings and then went on his final diving excursion.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the predator to attack, but the sounds made by Lopez while harvesting mollusks could have led the shark to him.

“Great white sharks are most prevalent in the Gulf of California during December and January when pregnant female sharks enter the area,” said experts at the Tracking Sharks website.

“The sharks will often search for fat-filled sea lions to feed upon due to their high caloric count,” they added.

In addition, Bernal said most of the local boats were not going out to fish for fear of the sharks.

The deep waters off Mexico are also home to one of the world’s giant great white sharks, whose known in the area as “Deep Blue.” In stunning footage, viewers can see the 22-foot shark lurking eerily close to two divers in Guadalupe. The divers appeared as tiny beings as the predators swam around them.

According to experts, Deep Blue, who is thought to be over 50 years old, weighs a whopping enormous 2.5 tons.

Previously, in the summer of 2016, someone spotted a giant shark off the coast of Guadalupe, Mexico, known to locals as “White Death.”

However, experts did not take the exact measurement of the creature, but a visual comparison with the current record holder suggests the animal could be a world record holder.