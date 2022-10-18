DNR Adding Thousands of Walleye to Indiana Waterways

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making a big move in aiding the state’s walleye population. The officials are accomplishing this by stocking multiple Indiana lakes and waterways with thousands of walleye fingerlings. These additions are to be set in as many as 14 lakes throughout the Hoosier State. Ten of which are located in the northernmost areas of Indiana. These additions will provide better catches for fishing opportunities in the upcoming years.

According to reports, Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials are stocking a variety of Indiana waterways with as many as 70,000 fingerling walleyes. Many of these lakes getting the fresh stock of walleye fish are located in the northern areas throughout the state.

In total, 14 waterways will be stocked via this restocking program. Officials will be making these waterway additions over the next few weeks.

These 14 lake locations are Adams (LaGrange County), Pretty Lake (also LaGrange County), Big Turkey (Steuben County), Simonton (Elkhart County), Crooked Lake (Steuben County), Sylvan Lake (Noble County), Clear Lake (Steuben County), Shriner Lake (Whitley County), Dewart (Kosciusko County), Winona Lake (Kosciusko County), Maxinkuckee (Marshall County), Wall Lake (LaGrange County), Pine/Stone Lakes (LaPorte County), Wolf Lake (Lake County).

The Fingerling Walleye Will Continue To Grow Over The Next Two To Three Years

The fingerling walleye fish that will be stocked in the 14 Indiana waterways by the DNR officials measure four to seven inches long. However, they will certainly get bigger as time goes by! According to Indiana DNR officials, these fish are expected to grow to about 14 inches in length in a two-year span of time. Then, the fingerling walleye are likely to hit 16 inches in length by year number three.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is purchasing the fingerling walleye fish from Gollon Bait and fish farm. Additionally, the fish were grown and taken care of at the Fawn River State Fish Hatchery.

Officials Have A Process For Deciding Where To Stock The Fish … And It’s A Simple Plan

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that the 14 lakes throughout the state chosen were specifically chosen to be a part of this program. The officials settled on these areas because the “species” of fingerling walleye has limited reproduction in these areas.

Officials also note that the fingerlings are added each fall in many locations throughout the state.