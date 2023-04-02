Dog and Goat Best Friends After Being Adopted Together From North Carolina Rescue

Life can be tough sometimes and the world can be an unforgiving place. That’s why feel-good stories like this are always so heartwarming to see. The inspiring story took place in North Carolina and was recently shared by CNN. The story involves a goat named Felix and a bulldog mix that have become a dynamic duo despite their differences. The goat and the dog share a special bond and enjoy spending time together as much as possible, be that eating, relaxing, playing, or sleeping. And now, they can continue those things together at their new forever home.

The two furry friends were recently relocated to the Wake County Animal Center outside the city of Raleigh back on March 13. 12 days later on March 25th, a non-profit organization that provides support to local animals started spreading the good news about the unlikely animal combo. The social media post quickly racked up positive attention online ushering in hundreds of likes and comments and being shared over 300 times.

The animals were able to find their forever homes thanks to a rescue group that the animal shelter had worked with for a long time. The facility was already providing refuge for a small herd of goats and a wide-open grassy pasture for all the animals to now comfortably roam. “I’m so excited they will be living their dream life in Johnston County with their new family,” Shinica Thomas, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. “The Wake County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!”

Always heartbreaking when something bad happens to a good dog. Luckily though, this tense story still has a happy ending thanks to some firefighters who sprung into action. The story went down in Portland, Oregon but was recently shared by the news outlet KGW 8. The incident occurred on Thursday when a 14-year-old dog fell down an almost 25-foot manhole into a storm drain. City workers were inspecting the storm drains and temporarily removed the cover. The black labrador survived the 23-foot tumble. She was down there for about an hour but was not injured.

The dog’s owners shared their thoughts on the situation. “She just walked up expecting a treat and just went over the edge and disappeared. So that was quite a shock,” said Larry Beutler “It was absurd” said his wife Linda. “We went through a real life-threatening thing with her before Christmas, so it was just like, ‘What else can happen?”

A firefighter descended into the hole and secured the dog in a safety harness. They used a pulley system to raise her out of the sewer system. A group of people that had gathered clapped and cheered as the dog was pulled out of the dark hole. She was down there for about an hour but was not injured. There was a huge pile of leaves and other soft debris at the bottom of the hole that helped cushion her fall.

Linda Beutler is grateful for the firefighter’s rescue efforts and kept her humor about the situation. “Oh god, they’re heroes. They’re amazing. We just want to tell other dogs, don’t be like Tess. Don’t be like Tess,” Linda Buetler joked. “Don’t just walk up to people and expect to get treats because you might fall into a hole.”