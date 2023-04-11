‘Dog’ Rescued From NYC Harbor Turns Out to Be a Coyote

As footage shows, the NYPD Harbor Unit responded to a distress call alerting officers to a dog struggling to swim the East River. It was, in fact, a coyote.

I am no New Yorker, but I’ve spent and enjoyed enough time in the city to laugh when ABC 7 describes this story with the byline “Yet another reason not to swim in the East River…”

In turn, this is still a story of hard-working officers rescuing a suffering wild animal. Which is fantastic. Yet many of us do not like coyotes, and I get it. I respect all wildlife as a naturalist and wildlife technician, but also have a strained relationship with the species at home as a cattle rancher. Spotting any animal in distress in a body of water should spur a human being to action, however. So this truly is a tale worth sharing.

As ABC 7 reports, NYPD Harbor Unit officers set out to rescue what they were told was a dog “struggling” in the waters of the East River Monday evening. A distress call cited the canine “battling the strong current in the river,” and officers set out with haste.

When they arrived, however, their rescue was, in fact, a coyote. And as good men, the rescue continued as it would’ve for a dog before placing the wild animal in the care of veterinarians. Take a look:

Within minutes of arriving, the officers have the canine up and out of the water. Major props to everyone involved.

Coyotes, Wolves, and Dogs Remain Genetically Linked

It’s an easy mistake to think you’ve seen a wolf, coyote, or large dog when you have seen one of the others. Each remain close enough genetically that they can produce viable offspring. Indeed, coywolfs, wolf-dogs, and coyote-dog hybrids are not uncommon.

And it is this close genetic link that sparked a recent petition from conservation groups to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Within, organizations requested the listing coyotes as endangered within the Mexican wolf’s territory in order to protect the wolves.

Their reasoning? Multiple organizations base their request on the striking resemblance of coyotes to juvenile Mexican wolves. From coloration to the patterns of their fur and size, the species are near-indistinguishable for inexperienced spotters:

Left: Mexican wolf. Right: Coyote. (Photo credits: Mark Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In short, protecting coyotes would protect the wolves in turn, the petition argues. 11 examples of wolves that were shot and killed after being mistaken for coyotes are included within.

But does this make a strong individual case for the listing of the coyote as an endangered species? No, it doesn’t. And USFWS cites the extensive work on their part to back this up.

For more, see our U.S. Gov. Strikes Down Coyote Protections in Mexican Wolf Territory next.