Dog Set to be Euthanized Swiped From Pennsylvania Shelter by Volunteer

A volunteer at a Pennsylvania dog shelter recently took a dog scheduled to be euthanized.

Before, demonstrators gathered outside the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area on Monday morning in Swatara Township to protest the decision to euthanize a four-year-old American bulldog mix named Pursuit due to behavioral issues.

“At the end of the day, I just felt like there’s a chance this dog could have, and I just wanted someone to give him that chance,” protest organizer Melissa Pendleton said.

At some point during the protest, Pursuit was taken out of his enclosure and away from his shelter. According to an official, a volunteer took Pursuit in their car. Some believe the volunteer took the dog to a rescue.

According to a police spokesperson, the shelter initially reported a theft involving the dog. Police later made contact with the volunteer that took Pursuit.

Later, the Humane Society issued a statement via their Facebook page.

“The Humane Society works tirelessly to find loving homes for all animals placed into our care. We do this because we want them to become pets and live out their years in happiness. For this reason, we never euthanize based on space at the facility or how long an animal has been in our care. Last year, we found homes for 843 pets. This morning, Pursuit was removed from our shelter by a volunteer. It’s unfortunate Pursuit was taken from us. We had decided to delay any decision for 72 hours to identify next steps. HSHA thanks everyone for their concern and love for animals. We love them, too.”

Pursuit was a longtime resident of P.A. dog shelter

According to the shelter, someone dropped off Pursuit in October of 2021. Sadly, he went over a year without anyone adopting him, and no other rescues were interested in taking him.

Then, last spring, May 2022, during a meet-and-greet with a family interested in adopting him, Pursuit lunged at a teenager. Months later, Pursuit bit a shelter worker and broke the skin.

Later, they implemented a foster-to-adopt program for longtime dogs at the shelter, which featured Pursuit. But, unfortunately, no one showed interest.

In January, Pursuit had a family who showed interest in adopting him. However, he lunged at the man’s upper body and tried to bite him.

Afterward, upper-level senior members of the staff evaluated Pursuit. They recruited a third-party trainer during their evaluation to conduct mock interactions with Pursuit. As a result, the team and third-party trainer decided that Pursuit was unsafe to adopt.

At this time, it’s unclear if the Humane Society will move forward with any charges against the volunteer who took the dog.