Dog Shot on Trail Near Owners’ Home, a Lawsuit Might be Next

After a hunter tragically shot someone’s dog after they mistook it for a coyote, the family assumed the Pennsylvania Game Commission would enact justice. They were wrong. Now, they’re pursuing justice on their own.

According to reports, Jennifer and Chris Heller are now leaning on social media to get vengeance for their pup, named hunter. The couple, who is vocal about their plans to sue, has since started a GoFundMe page to raise money for legal fees. Within days, they raised over $16,000.

After the fatal shooting, Jennifer’s Facebook page garnered tons of comments from others who sympathized with her family’s loss.

“The Game Commission’s mad at me because I won’t pull back on social media, but I’m not going to let this go,” she said about the gaming commission’s lack of help.

“It doesn’t seem fair that they won’t fine this man or take away his hunting license. It seems like they’re giving the whole thing a pass.”

Before the shooting, the couple was walking her dogs. They were wearing bright-colored harnesses. Although they weren’t leashed at the time, Jennifer said they were trained with commands.

When they came across hunters about a mile from their home, they said they were on their way out of the area. Then the unthinkable happened.

According to Jennifer, her husband ran to the injured dog and saw he was shot in the gut. “He almost bit my husband he was in so much pain. The bullet had exited Hunter’s thigh.”

As he carried the dog, he cried in agony, asking who could do something like this. Then, the hunters appeared again.

“My husband said they seemed very remorseful,” Jennifer said about the hunter’s reaction. “But there was another guy in their party and my husband turned to him and said, ‘Did you shoot my dog?’ And he said, ‘I shot him. I thought he was a coyote.’ No ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘Let me help you.’ Just nothing. No remorse.”

They rushed the bleeding dog to a local vet, but he died while on the way.

“We petted him and kissed him,” Jennifer recalled. “The vet put a blanket over him and tried to take a paw print for us to keep, but his paw was too big for the mold. She added, “And then I lost it there in the parking lot.”

The couple rescued Hunter last summer from a shelter where he had lived for most of his eight years. According to Jennifer, their pup had a “gentle soul, a sweet soul,” who got along well with their cats and the couple’s grandchildren.

While they don’t know the identity of the person who killed their dog, she hopes she can have a conversation with the shooter “to let him get this off his conscience.”

But she wants to clarify that she wants the hunter to be penalized for their actions.

“I’m not looking to have (the hunter) slapped with big fines, but I think he should have his license taken away for a couple of years, and be forced to go back to hunter education because he obviously doesn’t know what he’s doing,” she said