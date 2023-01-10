Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood.

On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.

The initial investigation revealed that the stray bullet originated from an unincorporated area of Yorkville, prompting the sheriff’s office to open an investigation. It didn’t take long, however, for investigators to uncover the truth of the incident, as the person responsible soon came forward with their story.

While walking through the neighborhood with their dogs, the community resident found themselves mere feet from a pack of snarling coyotes. According to the dog walker, the coyotes were clearly preparing to launch an attack on themselves and their pets.

In self-defense, the dog walker produced a handgun, firing several times in an effort to defend themselves and their dogs. Unfortunately, they were nearby a neighbor’s home, and one of the bullets smashed through the front window. To make matters worse, the residents were near the window when the bullet entered their home.

Everyone involved was evaluated by paramedics, however, who found no “significant” injuries. The shooting was “unintentional” according to a statement from Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. As such, there is no specific, ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.

Coyote Attacks on the Rise Across the US

With ever-growing cities and towns across the United States, coyote habitats become smaller and smaller. As a result, coyote sightings are an all too common occurrence in residential areas.

Coyotes are opportunistic, meaning they adapt to their surroundings easily and will shift their diet to take advantage of the most available prey. Unfortunately, this means they will not shy away from making a meal out of a neighborhood pet. Coyotes prefer to hunt small mammals, making small dogs the perfect target.

In an effort to protect both dogs and coyotes, pet expert Paris Permenter advised dog walkers on how to keep dogs safe from an approaching predator.

“If a dog walker sees coyotes at a distance, stop walking,” Permenter explained. “Immediately put your dog on a leash if he or she is not already, place your dog in a sit [position] and make some noise, keeping your eye on the coyote. This will typically cause the coyote to continue on his way.”

“It’s especially important not to run or allow your dog to run which can trigger the coyote’s prey drive,” she added.

Should a dog walker spot an entire pack, they should make themselves appear larger by raising their arms while keeping their dog close. “Shout toward the coyote,” Permenter said. “And if he approaches, throw rocks or sticks in [his] direction. You don’t want to hit the coyote but [you should] do everything you can to discourage the coyote from getting closer.”