Dogs That Killed Idaho Boy Have Been Euthanized by Tribal Authorities

The four dogs that mauled 7-year-old Kellan to death and placed his mother, Emily, in intensive care have been euthanized.

Earlier this week, two Rottweilers and a pair of mixed-breed dogs set upon Kellan as he stepped outside his home around 6 PM in Fort Hall, Idaho. There, he was brutally mauled while face-down. His mother, Emily, came to his aid and was set upon by the dogs, receiving grievous injuries. Kellan was declared dead by emergency responders, and Emily remains under the care of Portneuf Medical Center, about 13 miles south of their home.

It’s a horrific, tragic ordeal that has led to all four dogs being euthanized by Tribal authorities. According to a GoFundMe set up for mother Emily, the pair lived on the property of the dogs’ owners within their census-designated Native American reservation home. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes call the reservation home, yet neither Emily, Kellan, nor the owners of the dogs are Indigenous Americans.

The dog owners’ identities are not public. But they have been charged with 15 local citations, NBC News confirms Thursday. Their relationship to Emily and her late 7-year-old son is also unknown. Their GoFundMe offers further details on Emily’s condition, however, citing “sustained nerve damage and a ruptured artery in her right arm as well as damage to the back of her head, left arm and her back.”

Mother Emily ‘Did Everything in Her Power to Protect Kellan From the Attack,’ Federal Charges Pending Against Dogs’ Owners

If there is a silver lining, it is that Emily’s other child, a daughter, was not present during the dogs’ vicious attack. But “did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack,” their GoFundMe offers. “I know this won’t heal the hurt, but at least it can help so she doesn’t have to worry about being able to provide for her daughter while she heals,” the founders of the fundraiser add. So far, the page has garnered $11,000 for the family.

The first 15 citations against the dogs’ owners come from the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance division. They include a “vicious animal attack” and “over limit of pets allowed on property.” But Tribal police add that a U.S. attorney is reviewing the case and may file federal charges against the owners. It is unclear what those charges may be, however, as there are no federal laws specifically applying to dangerous dogs.

There is an Idaho state statute, though, that allows “anyone who owns, possesses, or harbors a dog found to be a dangerous dog or at-risk dog” to be charged with a misdemeanor, NBC News reports. The statue also allows for the seeking of financial restitution for victims.

Rottweilers Are Second-Deadliest Breed After Pit Bulls, CDC Cites

Idaho authorities and the FBI are currently investigating the case alongside Tribal officials. Kellan’s death is the second severe-to-fatal dog mauling on a child this January. His death follows the horrific pit bull attack on 10-year-old Justin Gilstrap in Georgia. Justin was placed in a medically-induced coma after surviving a vicious attack by three dogs in his neighborhood.

According to the CDC, Rottweilers are the second-deadliest dog breed, with pit bulls being the first. Rottweilers were responsible for 29 deaths between 1979 and 1996. During the same period, pit bulls would claim 60 lives.