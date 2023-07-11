Dolphin and her baby freed from pond after being trapped for 2 years

In late August 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The category 4 storm caused catastrophic damage and left thousands displaced, including a dolphin and her calf.

For two years, the mother and baby remained trapped in a Louisiana pond system, unable to make it back to the open sea. Recently, however, the pair finally returned to the ocean, thanks to the efforts of wildlife officials.

The rescue took place on June 17, when the Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network and other wildlife experts arrived at a pond near Grand Isle. There, they quickly spotted the dolphin and her baby.

“The pair was presumed to have been out-of-habitat due to storm surge and coastal flooding associated with Hurricane Ida,” the Audubon Nature Institute wrote in a Facebook post. “CWN has been monitoring the pair for more than a year, waiting for the calf to be old enough to move to an area with access to open water.”

Thankfully, wildlife officials were able to wait to move the dolphins until it was safest to do so. Cut off from their natural habitat and pod, the mother and calf were in a tough situation. They did, however, have plenty of food, as well as enough salinity and tidal flow to remain healthy.

The only thing they didn’t have was a route back to the Gulf of Mexico, which the rescuers were able to provide.

In the footage of the rescue, wildlife officials pull the dolphins from the pond and load them into a van. Once inside, officials carefully kept the animals wet and cool.

Unlike sharks, dolphins and other marine mammals breathe air. They will, however, fall victim to deadly dehydration rapidly when outside of the water.

Marine mammals such as dolphins are vulnerable to storm surges

Arriving at the Gulf, wildlife officials released the pair back into the wild, watching to ensure they found their way out of the shallows.

The town from which the dolphins were rescued is still recovering from the storm. The once “remote oasis” of Grand Isle became “uninhabitable,” with 700 structures completely destroyed.

Animal displacement was a common occurrence during the storm as well. Even aquatic wildlife such as dolphins can fall victim to the devastating effects of a hurricane.

During a storm surge, atmospheric pressure causes sea levels to rise dramatically. This rise can leave marine wildlife stranded in bizarre, often unlivable places, such as seaside roads.

Though stuck in an unideal situation for two years, the dolphin and her baby were very lucky, all things considered.

“It is common for storm surge and increased coastal flooding associated with hurricanes to cause marine mammals and sea turtles to strand on land or be washed into inland waterways where they are not typically observed, such as lakes, ponds, and canals,” the organization said.

“Animals may be found in these areas for weeks to months following the hurricane, requiring rescue by trained and authorized responders to return them to their natural habitat.”