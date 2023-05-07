Dolphin calf found with spear in its side making ‘promising’ recovery

A dolphin calf affectionately named Bliss is making a “promising” recovery after being found with a five-pronged spear lodged in its side.

Local wildlife officials were already familiar with Bliss, as the calf is one of a pod of 19 dolphins regularly observed in the area.

During one of these routine observations, they spotted the 15-month-old dolphin swimming in the Dawesville Cut, near Mandurah, Western Australia, a gidgee spear sticking out of its skin.

Thankfully, what one would assume is a painful injury doesn’t seem to greatly affect the dolphin calf. Though the injury caused immense concern among wildlife officials, Bliss continued to swim and feed normally.

“Obviously, we’re super concerned about the welfare of Bliss,” Jason Menzies of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions told ABC.

“It seems to be behaving normally at the moment, which is pleasing. But obviously, we’re concerned about how far that gidgee head has penetrated its side.”

Did someone deliberately injure the dolphin calf?

Thanks to the development of inexpensive equipment, spearfishing has risen in popularity in recent years. Typically, however, a spearfisher is on the hunt for…fish. Deliberately injuring a dolphin, particularly a baby dolphin, is unthinkable for most.

Relying on residents’ concern for their local dolphin population, wildlife officials hope the injury occurred as the result of mistaken identity. Unfortunately, though, they can’t rule out the possibility that it was delivered intentionally. In fact, the nature of the injury would suggest that it was.

“Certainly [the incident] would suggest that it may have been deliberate,” Menzies explained. “We would hope that that is not the case because, obviously, that’s animal cruelty. Whether it was confused by a spear fisherman for a shark … in murky water, we’re not too sure.”

Globally, wildlife officials and organizations complete stunning rescue missions every day. Removing the gidgee spear lodged in the dolphin calf’s side, however, would be nearly impossible.

“It’s unlikely, due to its movement in the open waters. It’s extremely agile and it is a dependent calf,” Menzies said. “So the mum’s also going to be protective. We’re hopeful that it may naturally dislodge. That would obviously be the best outcome.”

Bliss the baby dolphin shook the spear loose

As it turns out, wildlife officials had no need to panic about the spear’s removal. On Friday, they made the “promising” announcement that the spearhead had dislodged on its own. And though it left behind a fairly significant wound, it doesn’t appear to be affecting the dolphin calf’s movement or behavior.

The incident was disappointing at best, downright disturbing at worst. On the bright side, however, it was the first of its kind in the area, as well as what wildlife officials hope will be the last.

Until Bliss’ wounds fully heal, officials will continue to monitor its movements and recovery. So far, though, the little dolphin seems to be well on its way to a clean bill of health.

“We will continue to keep an eye on the dolphin calf and are hopeful that it will make a full recovery,” the local Parks and Wildlife Service said.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped in getting the best possible outcome for the calf, also known in the community as ‘Bliss,’ including Dr Nicholson from Murdoch University, Estuary Guardians Mandurah, volunteers, and the Mandurah community.”