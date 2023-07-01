Dolphin moms use baby talk with their calves, study finds

We have nothing in common physically, nor could we survive in each other’s habitats, but humans and dolphins do share many traits. Both possess highly developed brains, both have tight-knit friend groups, and both are curious and social creatures, just to name a few.

Recently, scientists discovered there’s at least one more: both humans and dolphins simply can’t resist using baby talk when communicating with the youngest among us.

In a study published Monday, scientists reported the endearing finding that female bottlenose dolphins change their tone when talking to their calves.

You see, bottlenose dolphins have names of sorts. These “names” come in the form of their signature whistle, a distinct call they invent in the first few months of life to identify themselves.

They often use these to announce their location or greet others in their pod. Studies have even shown that dolphins answer to the sound of their own signature whistle!

“They use these whistles to keep track of each other,” said study co-author Laela Sayigh. “They’re periodically saying, ‘I’m here, I’m here.'”

In the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers recorded the signature whistles of 19 mother dolphins in Florida, both when they addressed their offspring and when they communicated with other adults.

Making this observation was no small endeavor. First, the study took place over more than three decades. During this time, scientists used careful catch-and-release to temporarily attach a hydrophone to each dolphin’s head using suction cups. But the painstaking effort paid off, as researchers came to a fascinating discovery.

Mama dolphins use a higher pitch when communicating with their calves

When speaking to her baby, the mama dolphin’s whistle pitch became higher, and her pitch range greater, than usual. “That was true for every one of the moms in the study. All 19 of them,” said study co-author, biologist Peter Tyack.

According to NOAA, bottlenose dolphin calves spend up to six years with their mothers. In Florida’s Sarasota Bay, where the study was conducted, calves remained with their mothers for an average of just three years.

In the early stages of life, dolphin calves maintain an “echelon position,” in which the baby swims closely alongside its mother to catch her slipstream. This makes it easier for the baby to keep up with its mother’s brisk swimming pace. It’s during these early days that baby talk is common between mama and baby.

In humans, research indicates that infant-directed speech (aka baby talk or motherese) assists in language learning and enhances social bonding. This new research indicates that communication between a mother dolphin and her calf operates in much the same way.

“It has been well documented that dolphins are capable of vocal production learning, which is a key aspect of human communication,” study co-lead author Nicole El Haddad said. “This study adds new evidence regarding similarities between dolphins and humans.”