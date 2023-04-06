Dolphin Pod Stranded in Ice Rescued by Locals, Fisheries Officials

Fisheries officials and locals banded together Thursday to rescue a group of dolphins in Canada. Like all too many of their fellow cetaceans this spring, the dolphin pod had become stranded by sea ice in shallow water and were likely to perish without intervention.

While many dolphins don’t survive strandings in ice, this pod got lucky – a group of passersby happened to see them before the situation became dire. The onlookers spotted the dolphins swimming circles near the shore, clearly trapped in the tiny area of water by their freezing surroundings.

Locals were immediately shocked by the sight of the sea creatures. Though dolphins aren’t an unusual sight in Newfoundland, it had been decades since the last stranding in the area.

The first to arrive on the scene was a group of Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials. They spent the morning delving into the bitterly cold seawater, assisting three of the 10 dolphins in the pod out of their icy trap. Sadly, however, all three of these dolphins died before officials could relocate them.

With seven more dolphins in the water, rescuers were running out of time. The dolphin pod was no closer to escaping and the arctic pack ice was drifting ever closer to shore. Rescuers, however, were determined. And as the afternoon wore on, local volunteers joined in to help free the stranded animals.

“Just havin’ a look and hoping we can get some of these fellers off to sea,” local resident Susan Reid told CBC. “We just like to save what we can. It’s hard to see. But the more we save the better we feel, so we just hope we can save a few more.”

Transporting the Dolphin Pod From the Ice Proved a Tricky Task for Rescuers

Unfortunately, removing the dolphin pod from the ice had already proven an exceptionally difficult task. First of all, the average white-beaked dolphin stretches between 8 and 11 feet in length. Their size and shape alone make assisting them tough. Add the fact that they tip the scales at anywhere from 400 to 800 pounds and it begins to feel impossible.

“Just trying to get them out of the water is a huge effort,” said Wayne Ledwell, a marine biologist and head of the Whale Release and Strandings Group. “First you gotta catch them. Then you got a three to five-hundred-pound animal, and they don’t got much to hold onto.”

As Ledwell explained, dolphins cannot be pulled by the tail. Like crocodiles, a dolphin’s tail is the most powerful part of its body by far. Using their shockingly strong muscles, a dolphin can inflict serious injury to anyone unwise enough to grasp them by the tail.

Instead, in order to move the dolphin pod out of the ice, rescuers had to attempt lifting them by their slick dorsal and pectoral fins. Eventually, volunteers arrived with snowmobile sleds as well, using them to transport the animals to nearby trucks. Those in the trucks then transported the dolphin pod to a nearby bay free of ice.

The fate of the dolphins remains unknown. Ledwell stated, however, that the remaining seven would likely survive.