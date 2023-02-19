‘Doomsday Glacier’ Could Collapse, Sparking Concern Among Scientists

Deep in the Southern Ocean, on the coast of Antarctica, there lies an unusually large hunk of ice called the Thwaites Glacier. Thwaites, however, goes by another name: ‘Doomsday Glacier’, for its potential to cause a catastrophic spike in sea level, should it melt – a terrifying phenomenon that’s happening right now.

In two studies published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, scientists revealed the disturbing findings from their recent research into the Thwaites Glacier. Roughly the size of Florida, the enormous glacier rests on an ice shelf jutting out onto the surface of the ocean.

This shelf is what keeps the glacier held against Antarctica, helping to prevent sea level rise. The same shelf, however, is highly vulnerable to warming ocean temperatures. And while scientists discovered that the shelf itself is melting slower than previously thought, deep cracks and “staircase” formations in the ice are melting far faster.

Every year, the ominously named Doomsday Glacier sheds billions of tons of ice into the ocean, amounting to around 4% of annual sea level rise. Since the late 1990s, nearly 9 miles of the glacier have melted along the sea floor, exposing a greater amount of ice to the treacherously warm seawater.

Should the glacier collapse entirely, the global sea level could rise more than two feet, causing devastation among coastal communities worldwide – at first. The loss of the Doomsday Glacier would simply mark the start of the world’s worries.

Thwaites protects much of the ice in West Antarctica from the ocean, acting as a natural dam to separate the two. Without the state-sized glacier, that ice would be released into the sea, ultimately causing a 10-foot rise in global sea level.

Scientists Get a Never-Before-Seen Look at the Doomsday Glacier

At the current melting rate, the Doomsday Glacier has hundreds, maybe even thousands of years before its collapse. The ice shelf, however, is in far greater danger. If the ice shelf continues to melt at its current rate, it could trigger an unstable, possibly irreversible retreat of the glacier.

To come to the conclusion, scientists sent various instruments down into the ice to closely study its composition. One of these instruments, a torpedo-like robot called Icefin, allowed them to observe areas previously inaccessible to scientists.

Using Icefin, they recorded information about the water’s temperature and salinity, as well as the movement of the currents. It allowed scientists to “swim up to these really dynamic places and take data from the sea floor all the way to the ice,” lead author Britney Schmidt explained to CNN.

The results of their in-depth research reveal “a very nuanced and complex picture,” added oceanographer Peter Davis. And though the Doomsday Glacier itself is melting slower than expected, it’s “still in trouble,” Davis said.

“What we have found is that despite small amounts of melting, there is still rapid glacier retreat,” he continued. “So it seems that it doesn’t take a lot to push the glacier out of balance. … Despite it being so remote, the consequences of what happens on Thwaites will impact everybody.”