Dozens of basking sharks spotted feeding together in rare encounter

As a nature photographer, Florian Walsh is always on the hunt for the perfect shot, and on Saturday, he captured several. Are they the most breathtaking images of his career? Probably not. But capturing dozens of basking sharks feeding together is something he’ll never forget.

It began with a visit to Ventry Bay Beach in Ireland. Walsh spotted some strange activity in the sea and rushed home to get his drone to investigate. Returning to the shore, he launched the aerial camera and his eyes grew wide. He realized he was witnessing something incredibly rare.

Near the coast were dozens of “very large sharks,” the shiver traveling together as they feasted around a no-doubt stunned kayaker. Looking closer, Walsh saw that they were basking sharks, the slow-moving filter feeders dwarfing the kayak with their massive 26-foot length.

“As soon as I got the drone up my jaw dropped,” Walsh told 9 News. “It was just absolutely mind-blowing to see so many in one place.”

“The harbor was full of them, I would say that there was about 40-plus sharks. I noticed a few kayakers which was perfect to use as a scale as they are very large sharks.”

“They were feeding on plankton and very gently swimming around,” the photographer continued. “We get Basking sharks here every year but this was a very special and rare moment to be able to capture an image with at least a dozen in one shot.”

Were the basking sharks a threat to the kayaker?

Being surrounded by dozens of massive sea creatures with nothing more than a flimsy plastic boat between you and the water below is something most of us will never experience. With that in mind, it would be completely understandable if the kayaker in the footage was a little uneasy.

That said, there’s absolutely no reason to fear a basking shark. Sure, their gaping jaws are somewhat strange in appearance, but they’re for eating plankton, not humans.

Like the whale shark, the humpback, and the majestic blue whale, basking sharks are filter feeders. Rather than the countless, wickedly sharp teeth typically associated with sharks, these gentle leviathans have only small teeth and brush-like gill rakers for feeding.

Beyond that, they’re extremely passive creatures. Even if the kayaker fell into the water directly in front of a basking shark, it would likely either ignore him completely or swim away.

Unlike most sharks, which are largely solitary creatures, basking sharks are very social animals. They travel in groups of at least 2 or 3 but can reach shivers of 500 individuals or more.

Those spotted by the photographer were likely related, as basking sharks often travel to familiar feeding spots with relatives for a nice family meal.

