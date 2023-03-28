Dozens of Coyote Carcasses Dumped, DNR Investigating: PHOTO

Department of Natural Resources officials found two large deposits of coyote carcasses dumped by Iowa roadsides over the weekend.

Coyotes are a common sight in Iowa, with some viewing them as a consistent pest. But the waste and disposal of these wild canines violates two Iowa laws.

In one photo by Iowa DNR, the illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses is on full display. “They were found on Saturday (3/25) on Eagle Ave SW just north of Rohret Rd in Johnson County,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports via Facebook.

This is the first incident on display by officials. “An additional group of coyote carcasses were found on Ivy Ave SW, north of 400th Street SW in Johnson County,” the sheriff’s office adds. A photo of this scene is included in the comments section of their post:

“Iowa’s wanton waste law requires that the usable portion of game or fur bearing animals see removal from the field. In addition, it is unlawful to dispose of carcasses in a road ditch,” officials note.

These mid-sized canines are a game species in the state. There is no season, but year-round open hunting with no bag limit instead.

If anyone has information about this incident, the sheriff’s office asks that you call Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck at (319) 330-9710. Or, you can email [email protected] Information is anonymous and is eligible for TIP rewards.

Coyote Populations Soar in Iowa

Coyotes (Canis latrans) inhabit all of Iowa and are one of the most adaptable and resilient species in North America. They have a wide distribution, thriving in a variety of habitats including prairies, agricultural fields, forests, and urban areas. This, alongside their tendency to be opportunistic predators, creates ample tension with Iowa residents.

Their numbers add to this friction. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) estimates that there are approximately 20,000 to 25,000 coyotes in the state. This population has remained relatively stable over the past decade, with some slight fluctuations.

Coyotes will eat a wide variety of prey, including small mammals, birds, reptiles, and even fruits and vegetables. But they are also predators of poultry, livestock, and pets. Small pets, sheep, calves, and chickens are at the highest risk of coyote predation.

On the flip side, the species plays an important ecological role in Iowa. They help regulate populations of prey species. Coyotes even benefit farmers by controlling rodent populations. But this is of little concern for those who lose livestock or pets to wild predators.

The Iowa DNR provides resources and information for farmers and locals on how to mitigate conflicts with coyotes. They recommend using non-lethal methods such as fencing, guard animals, and scare devices to prevent coyotes from accessing livestock. In some cases, lethal control measures may be necessary, but the Iowa DNR advises that these methods should be a last resort and only by trained professionals.